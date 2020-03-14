United Way of Albany County will be giving out mini-grants to any nonprofit in the county that wants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The decision came after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a worldwide pandemic at a news conference in Geneva on March 11.
After the first known case of COVID-19 in China last December, it has spread across the world, reaching Wyoming with one confirmed case Wednesday.
The nonprofits that apply for a mini-grant from United Way will receive up to $300 from United Way’s emergency fund. The mini grants are available until the fund, holding $1600 as of Friday morning, is exhausted.
“Anything they want to do in terms of prevention, they can apply,” United Way Executive Director Paul Heimer said.
The nonprofits may use the funds in virtually any way if there is a clear effort to prevent coronavirus.
“It could be buying supplies, it can be doing public relations on this, or paying for advertising, just anything they think of and they’re welcome to apply,” Heimer said. “I just encourage people to think outside the box and apply.”
Heimer said he has already given out two mini-grants that went to Interfaith and the Eppson Center for Seniors.
“Both of them was to help them with their new challenges of getting food to people,” Heimer said.
Interfaith is continuing to operate its services but is not taking visitors. Because of this, getting food to people has become a new place where funding is needed.
Heimer also gave a mini-grant to Parents as Teachers, a nonprofit that helps parents become better parents. The nonprofit requested the funds in order to purchase books for kids that educate on good hygiene practices.
The two books the nonprofit chose to purchase are “Germs Make Me Sick!” by Melvin A. Berger and “Germs Are Not for Sharing” by Elizabeth Verdick.
While United Way has 17 specific nonprofits with which it is partnered and which have access to United Way’s emergency fund, Heimer wanted to open the application for this emergency grant to any nonprofit that wants to prevent coronavirus.
Parents as Teachers, the nonprofit that requested money for books, is not a United Way agency, however Interfaith and the Eppson Center are.
“We want to reach out to the whole community, not just our network of agencies,” Heimer said.
The idea of doing mini-grants came forward when Heimer was listening to a doctor on the radio Wednesday morning. The doctor said to combat the spread of coronavirus, he was going to take the temperature of all patients who entered his clinic.
Heimer began to think of the Downtown Clinic then contacted Pete Gosar, director of the Downtown Clinic, to tell him United Way had funds available to help if the clinic needed it.
“And then I just kind of blew it up and said, ‘Well, maybe there are other needs besides what the Downtown Clinic might have,’” Heimer said.
While there is $1,600 in grant money left, Heimer said he is going to start looking at ways to raise more funds if needed.
To apply for a mini grant, county nonprofits must contact Paul Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 307-745-8643.
United Way of Albany County is working closely with one of its agencies, Wyoming 2-1-1, to track the virus. The organization works with the Wyoming Department of Health and Homeland Security.
For questions about the outbreak, call 2-1-1 or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-communicators-get-your-community-ready.html.
