United Way of Albany County is raising money for Mullen Fire relief efforts, and thanks to a matching grant from Wells Fargo, the first $7,500 raised will be doubled.
Executive director Evelyn Edson said all money donated to United Way’s emergency fund through Nov. 30 will be given to agencies with extra needs caused by the Mullen Fire, as well as to fire departments that need assistance.
United Way’s emergency fund, which is separate from United Way’s main fundraising efforts, exists to support member agencies and other entities with unmet needs caused by unplanned challenges, including natural disasters. For example, the fund was used in 2018 to help families impacted by the fire at Wade’s Trailer Court.
Edson said donations can be made at the United Way website, unitedwayalbanycounty.org, or by sending a check to the United Way office, 710 Garfield St., Suite 240. Checks should specify the emergency fund in the memo line. A text-to-give option is also available, with instructions online.
Individuals looking for more ways to help can contact Wyoming 211, which is collecting resources for donors.
Individuals needing assistance can also call Wyoming 211, United Way or Laramie Interfaith at 307-742-4240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.