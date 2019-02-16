The United Way of Albany County set a new bar for its annual fundraising campaign by topping $500,000 in contributions for 2018.
The announcement came Thursday, marking a success for the organization that set a two-year goal of going over the $500,000 mark, known as the “Drive for Five.”
“At the time, it was, ‘Hey, let’s try and do this — it’s certainly worth a shot,’” said Paul Heimer, United Way of Albany County executive director. “It’s that kind of psychology that if you don’t aim high, you’ll never get there.”
The 2018 campaign marked United Way of Albany County’s 60th year of setting a fundraising goal. Since 1958, the organization has raised more than $14 million locally. It’s come a long way from the first campaign that set a goal of $37,900, raising $35,830. It first passed the $100,000 mark in 1977, $200,000 in 1987 and $300,000 in 1992.
Since Heimer took on the director role in 2011, United Way of Albany County has never failed to meet a fundraising goal. And the $500,000 mark will be the second time in Heimer’s tenure that United Way has broken through a six-figure mark, as it exceeded $400,000 in his first year.
“When the board hired me in 2011, I foolishly told the board that if we don’t hit $400,000 my first year, they should fire me,” Heimer said with a chuckle. “We got to $410,000, and talk about a fist pump, that was a real combination of joy and relief.”
Heimer said much of the success could be attributed to the generous spirit of the Laramie community, noting that many contributors are not in higher income brackets. For example, around 5 percent of contributions in 2018 came from people who work in human services or are on the board of directors for the 17 agencies United Way of Albany County supports. That accounted for around $25,000 in contributions for 2018.
“When I started this job seven years ago, we’d only collected around $8,000 from the same source, so they’ve more than tripled their giving every year,” Heimer said.
It’s been a critical time for United Way to increase its fundraising goals, as many agencies it supports have been hit by tough financial times felt statewide in Wyoming. While not all 17 partner agencies depend on state government allocations, Heimer said some do.
“We have some places that have no government funding, we have some that receive a modest amount, and we have some where it’s the vast majority (of their funding) comes from state support,” Heimer said.
It’s a reminder for lawmakers, Heimer said, that community agencies provide critical services for needs that will go unmet if state government doesn’t support them. So while United Way can help, some organizations simply can’t depend on charitable giving.
“We’re a stopgap,” Heimer said. “We can plug one or two holes, but when the dam breaks, we can’t fix it. … Private donations, private charity is not the sole answer to human services in the state and county. It has to be a public-private partnership.”
United Way of Albany County’s 2019 campaign will the last for Heimer as director, with his resignation effective July 15, 2020.
“I’m like a bad dream — I’ll be back one more time,” Heimer joked.
Looking past that time, Heimer said United Way of Albany County is set up for success in the future, but nothing is written in stone. The future, he said, will depend on continued interest from the community and ongoing strong internal leadership.
“I’ll certainly try my best, not just in my time as director, to increase the presence and roll in the community, increasing fundraising, but also setting the stage for what’s next,” Heimer said. “We’re in a really good position to move this forward.”
