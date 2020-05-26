United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund got a boost from an anonymous donor, who is matching up to $10,000 in new donations through the end of the month.
If the agency manages to raise an additional $20,000 by June 1, that will push the fund’s total to more than $200,000, all of which has been raised since early March.
Also since March, the United Way has been distributing money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund to nonprofits across Albany County — not just United Way agencies. So far, the agency has given 77 grants worth more than $55,000.
“Any nonprofit in the community can submit a request for those funds to use them,” said executive director Evelyn Edson.
Edson took over for outgoing executive director Paul Heimer, who is set to retire at the end of May. She described the fundraising push now underway as a final farewell to Heimer, who initiated the emergency fund when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds are earmarked for projects that will help prevent the spread of the virus, educate the public about prevention and mitigate the economic fallout from closure orders. United Way is also working with Albany County School District to help students access online education, such as providing Internet access.
Grants have provided funding for homemade masks, cleaning supplies, medication, gas for meal transportation, remote work technology, rental assistance and educational materials. Grants have also funded hotel rooms for people wishing to self-isolate.
Edson said many agencies have had to re-think the way they serve clients in the era of social distancing, resulting in unexpected needs.
“Interfaith had to completely change the structure of how they give food out, (and we’re) making sure they have the resources to change that structure to protect their clientele,” she said. “The same thing is happening at Ark, Peak (Wellness), many of the nonprofits in town. They’ve had to completely revamp how they do stuff.”
Heimer said in an earlier interview that agencies are seeing an increase in people contacting crisis lines, suffering from food insecurity or needing assistance to pay their rent. Agencies are requesting money to help meet these growing needs, and no one knows how long the crisis will continue.
“Things we were afraid were going to happen are happening,” he said.
Heimer said United Way is planning to distribute $20,000-$30,000 a month over the next 3-4 months, necessitating continued fundraising.
“We’re going to go through that $200,000 really quick,” he said.
Edson said she’s hoping to have money left in the fund at the end of the summer to support agencies as fall approaches.
To aid the fundraising effort, Rotary Club of Laramie donated several gift cards to O’Dwyer’s Public House, which will be raffled off next week as a thank you to donors.
“It is all through community support, and our businesses, and our banks and individual donors that have been able to make that happen,” Edson said.
Donations can be made online at unitedwayalbanycounty.org or by sending a check to: United Way of Albany County, 710 Garfield, Ste. 240, Laramie, WY 82070. Write COVID-19 Relief Fund on the memo line. For more information, call 745-8643 or email evelyn.edson@unitedwayalbanycounty.org.
