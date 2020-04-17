United Way of Albany County is collecting and disbursing money across the community as the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout take their toll on Laramie residents.
United Way launched its COVID-19 Relief Fund about a month ago to assist non-profit agencies as the virus pandemic intensifies their work and creates new challenges.
Since then, the agency has given out 32 grants to 22 different groups totaling $26,000. That total includes $10,000 set aside to provide temporary housing for medical workers or community members who have been exposed to the virus and want to isolate themselves from family members. One person is already using that service.
“If people think they have the virus or know they have the virus, there’s a way for them to keep others around them safe,” said United Way executive director Paul Heimer. “That was a real priority.”
Meanwhile, fundraising is ongoing and needs continue to arise.
“The response in the community has been fantastic,” he said. “We’ve gotten new donors, both individual and corporate. We’ve had old donors returning and making contributions.”
Heimer said he can issue grants for less than $500 at his own discretion, while larger requests require board approval.
“If someone has a big need they want to run by me, we’re happy to field questions,” he said.
Grantees don’t have to be United Way agencies, and nine grants so far have gone outside the organization’s umbrella.
United Way is issuing grants for efforts that educate the public about the virus, prevent its spread or mitigate the economic impact of closure orders.
For example, Laramie Connections Center received money for increased costs as it provides transportation to medical appointments and grocery stores and makes deliveries around town.
“We saw that there was a gap in free transportation,” said director Tim Snowbarger.
Family Promise of Albany County had to stop providing housing for homeless families at local churches in order to protect volunteers and families. Instead, the agency is housing families in hotel rooms with help from United Way, said executive director Evelyn Edson.
“That’s a cost that we had not planned on,” she said.
At the same time, the agency is anticipating an influx of families needing assistance as closure orders are relaxed and bills pile up.
“Many of our families aren’t at a point where they can pay two months’ worth of back bills,” she said.
Family Promise currently operates a Diaper and Hygiene Pantry that’s stocked by community donations, which is especially important during a time when diapers and wipes have been hard to come by. The organization recently joined the National Diaper Bank Network and is eligible to make a bulk order, once it has enough money.
Meanwhile, both funding and donations have slowed, but United Way funding has put them closer to their goal.
“We feel really supported through United Way and our partner agencies,” she said.
Diapers are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays at 215 S. 11th St. or at Laramie Interfaith, 712 Canby.
Heimer said agencies are starting to see an increase in people contacting crisis lines, suffering from food insecurity or needing assistance to pay their rent. Agencies are requesting money to help meet these growing needs, and no one knows how long the crisis will continue.
“Things we were afraid were going to happen are happening,” he said.
To make a contribution, go to www.unitedwayalbanycounty.org or send a check to: United Way of Albany County, 710 Garfield St., Ste. 240, with a note that it’s for the emergency fund.
To apply for a grant, contact Heimer at pheimer@unitedwayalbanycounty.org.
Individuals needing assistance should call Wyoming 211 or contact Laramie Interfaith at 742-4240.
