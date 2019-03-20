The 27-year-old who set fire to the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in September was sentenced to 44 months in prison Monday.
Kellen Sorber agreed to the 44-month sentence in a January plea agreement.
Despite that, Sorber’s brother, Garrett Sorber, “audibly booed and disrupted the court proceedings” Monday when judge Scott Skavdahl handed down the sentence.
Garrett Sorber was held in custody for one day after Skavdahl found him in “direct criminal contempt of court.”
In a Tuesday statement, Wyoming’s U.S. Attorney, Mark Klaassan said that the arson “appears to have been motivated by animosity toward a political party.”
“Regardless of viewpoint or cause, such political violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Klaassan said. “We must continue to find ways to engage in healthy public discourse over ideas without our differences devolving into the sort of disdain that leads to violence. This senseless criminal act by Mr. Sorber caused thousands of dollars in damage to property and could have endangered the lives of other occupants of the building.”
Sorber was identified as the main suspect for the Sept. 6 fire at Laramie’s 214 Ivinson Ave. building after ATF agents identified his DNA at the scene.
Sorber was calm about the ATF investigation until agents arrived Oct. 16 at his place of employment, Speedgoat restaurant in downtown Laramie, with a warrant for a DNA swab. According to roommates and his employer, Sorber disappeared from Laramie that night.
The ATF later put out a $5,000 reward for the man and he turned himself in.
After the GOP headquarters was set ablaze, Laramie Police Department detective Joel Senior discovered a cinderblock that had been apparently thrown through the window.
A partially burnt cigarette was also discovered and was analyzed for DNA evidence.
That same day, agents from the ATF arrived in Laramie to help with the investigation.
DNA found on a piece of cinderblock was consistent with the DNA found on the cigarette, according to an affidavit of probable cause by ATF special agent Alex Buehler.
When agents reviewed security footage from downtown cameras, they saw a man — later identified as Sorber — park a bicycle at Speedgoat at about 2:19 a.m.
The man then picked up a cinderblock and walked toward the GOP office, which was out of view of the security camera.
On Oct. 4, an undercover ATF agent engaged in conversation with Sorber at Speedgoat in order to “surreptitiously obtain DNA.”
The agent collected a beer can Sorber was drinking from and later had it tested. That DNA matched the DNA collected during the original crime scene investigation.
