Crews are continuing to work through their shifts to fight two wildfires burning in northern Albany County on Monday.
The Clemons Fire, located about 40 miles northeast of Laramie in Sybille Canyon, began just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 290 acres were burned and the fire was 80% contained on Monday morning.
The Cabin Fire, located about 20 miles north of the Clemons Fire, had burned just less than 250 acres as of Monday. The fire began just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. As with the Clemons Fire, the cause at this stage is unknown. It was 40% contained on Monday morning.
Melissa Mokry, public information officer for the Wyoming State Forestry Division, said she was not aware of any threatened structures in either fire.
Responding agencies to the Cabin Fire included Albany County Fire District No. 1 and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. There were 112 total personnel on the scene Monday.
Thunderstorms were possible in the area on Monday with cooler temperatures expected.
The Boomerang will have more information on both fires as it's available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.