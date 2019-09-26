Two University of Wyoming football players were arrested Wednesday in Laramie, making for the second and third arrests of UW athletes in a week.
Sophomore cornerback Azizi Hearn was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of driving under suspension and reckless driving. Senior cornerback Antonio Hull, also in the vehicle being driven by Hearn, was also arrested on a warrant for failure to comply. An Albany County Detention Center deputy could not provide any more information about the circumstances of Hearn’s arrest by press time Wednesday.
Both men bailed out Thursday morning.
Hull was named one of UW’s starting cornerbacks out of spring practice. However, Hull missed the first three games to return to his native California and deal with what UW coach Craig Bohl described as a personal matter. He was active last week during Tulsa’s game for the first time this season.
Hearn has played in every game this season, including a start against Tulsa last week. He’s recorded seven tackles this season, including six solo.
The arrests won’t change either player’s status on the depth chart, UW spokesman Tim Harkins told WyoSports on Thursday.
Hearn and Hull’s arrests follow a Sept. 19 incident that resulted in charges being filed against 18-year-old Allen Smith III for aggravated assault and battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, for pulling an unloaded gun on two people and pulling the trigger repeatedly, according to a police affidavit of probable cause. Smith, a freshman defensive back, was signed to the UW football team in December.
