Two Laramie men have been charged with aggravated assault and battery for attacking a man with a baseball bat last week on Evans Street in West Laramie.
37-year-old Mark Cisneros and and 35-year-old Eliazar Rayos were also charged with aggravated burglary.
Local dispatch received several 911 calls reporting screaming and dogs barking at about 1 a.m. March 13.
As Laramie Police Department Officer Jacob Bury was en route, a caller said they saw a man and woman getting into a white pickup with shotguns.
Bury intercepted the pickup at the corner of Pierce and Washington streets and found Cisneros and Rayos in the pickup after it was pulled over.
Rayos said the two men had taken Cisneros’s sister to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, where an argument ensued before they decided to leave.
However, Bury noticed an aluminum baseball bat and that Rayos had blood on his pants — something the suspect refused to explain.
When LPD went to the ex-boyfriend’s apartment, officers found the patio door broken and shattered.
The ex-boyfriend said Rayos had broken the door with a baseball bat, and began striking him multiple times “causing lacerations on the victim’s face as well as potentially a broken left arm,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The victim said Cisneros also punched him in the face multiple times and that “he was trying to cover his head and neck to protect himself.”
“The victim indicated that Rayos was also attempting to strike him between the legs with the baseball bat targeting his genitals,” according to the affidavit. “The victim begged them to stop as he was punched and kicked too.”
As Rayos was being taken to the county jail, the suspect asked Bury who had called the police.
When Bury said their were numerous callers, Rayos told the officer he suspected the victim had called and said “that’s okay, I’ll take care of it.”
