“Colling’s calling”
Albany County Sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling went to the South Dakota School of Mines, where he majored in interdisciplinary studies. He then moved briefly back to Laramie to run a ski school at the Snowy Range Ski Area, owned then by his family. While working there he applied to become a police officer in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was inspired in part by his father, according to a 2012 court deposition. Colling’s father Rick Colling had been a police officer in Nebraska. Rick Colling is now a Wyoming highway patrolman.
Rick Colling declined to be interviewed for this story, citing the ongoing investigation of the Ramirez shooting. Derek Colling’s attorney advised his client not to give an interview before the investigation concludes. Public records, court filings and news accounts, however, document Derek Colling’s career. In an interview, Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley described an exemplary officer.
It sounds like a pun, O’Malley said, but “law enforcement was Colling’s calling.”
In Las Vegas, Colling graduated at the top of his police academy class, O’Malley said. Court documents show he ultimately joined the Problem Solving Unit, which focused on more complex policing than that undertaken by normal patrolmen.
Colling was a member of the SWAT team in Las Vegas, as well as later in Albany County, where his high performance on policing metrics continued, O’Malley said. Colling got a top score on his SWAT entrance exam in Wyoming. He won awards in all the categories at the training academy in Wyoming — from shooting and fitness to academics. “This young man came in and blew away the tests,” O’Malley said. “There was nobody even close to him.”
Colling trained outside law enforcement classes as well. A city of Laramie parks and recreation guide lists him as an instructor in Kav Maga — a form of self-defense martial arts developed by the Israeli military. A promotional video on a website for the practice calls it “instinctive reality-based training for the streets. No rules. No rituals. No nonsense. No excuses.”
The friend who asked not to be named attended Colling’s wedding in Las Vegas and met some of his fellow officers. “They really appreciated Derek,” the friend said. “He’s the kind of guy who has your back,” his fellow officers told the friend.
Of the young officer from Wyoming, “there wasn’t a single person who said ‘he’s a cowboy,’” the friend said.
But Colling’s career there would be dogged by violence.
In July, 2006, nine months after joining the force, he was one of five police officers who fired 29 rounds at a domestic-violence suspect. Police said the suspect pulled a gun on them outside a gas station, according to news reports. Officials ruled that shooting as justified.
In 2009 Colling shot and killed a 15-year-old boy with bipolar disorder who was brandishing a knife outside his mother’s apartment. Officials ruled that shooting justified as well.
Then in 2011 he beat and arrested a bystander who attempted to film police officers from his own property.
Video of the latter incident went viral, and led to Colling’s firing from the department later that year.
Handling it
Family and friends recall one violent incident resulting directly from Robert “Robbie” Ramirez’s illness. In a fit of delusion, he punched his uncle, David Bunn, in the face while Bunn slept on a couch. Ramirez believed in the moment that his uncle was a hitman sent to kill his family, Bunn told WyoFile. Law enforcement officers showed up and took Ramirez to the hospital, Bunn said.
But that was early in Ramirez’s illness, Bunn said: “He hadn’t been in those places for years and years.”
Those who know him say Ramirez handled his mental illness as well and as carefully later in life as he could. He meticulously budgeted his money and talked often about staying hydrated, well-fed and safe — his apartment in particular became his safe space. When he felt uncomfortable, he would walk away from family gatherings or social events and return home.
“Robbie was able to maintain,” his mother said. “It wasn’t a lifestyle any of us would want.”
His uncle said he could identify Ramirez’s mental state quickly. “I could go in (to a gathering) and say ‘hey Robbie, what’s up?’” Bunn recalled. “If he said ‘hi’ I’d have a conversation with him and if he scowled at me I’d keep walking.”
Ramirez talked openly about his illness with people in or entering his life, alerting them that at times he may check out. “It wasn’t something he was ashamed of,” said Anna Groose, a friend who knew him for more than a decade.
Music was another refuge for Ramirez. He would play guitar or record Casio Beats on an electronic keyboard. He posted videos to social media of himself playing the guitar.
Working on his pickup truck was another passion. His white Ford — “Maximum Hostility” was painted across the tailgate — was recognizable around town. “He would talk about it forever,” Robyn said. “He would tinker with it so much that he would break it.”
Once after a crash an insurance company sold his rig to a salvage yard instead of paying to repair the damage. Ramirez bought it back within a week, his mother said.
Ramirez had avoided drugs and alcohol for years, his family and friends say. Law enforcement has not released the result of Ramirez’s postmortem toxicology tests.
Though early in life a partier, mosh-pitter and lighthearted rebel, Ramirez started toeing the line after his diagnosis, sister Robyn said. “He became more conservative,” she said, not politically, “but like a rule-follower.”
Ultimately, he became far more reclusive. It wasn’t an easy transition for the former class darling, Robyn said.
“He tried really hard to continue his normal life, going and partying with people and being social,” she said. “You can imagine anybody when you’re in your early 20s you don’t want to admit you can’t drink, you can’t hang and do those things.”
Ramirez’s medication lowered his tolerance for alcohol. Drinking brought on bad vibes. “Eventually he admitted to himself that he couldn’t drink,” Robyn said.
He learned to go into the Buckhorn Bar or the Ranger Bar and drink Red Bull energy drinks while those around him drank alcohol.
Though media coverage since the shooting has focused on Colling’s police background as much as Ramirez’s illness, his friend Groose said she is tired of the emphasis on the latter.
“We’re looking at Robbie and that disability he had,” she said, “but now I’m like we should start examining the other person because this shouldn’t have happened and neither should the other things in Las Vegas.”
Fear
Hinkel remembers when her son learned his old high school classmate Derek Colling had returned to Laramie. He found out from news articles that documented Colling’s past. Hinkel and Rameriz were at the Ranger, she said, when he broached the subject.
“He’ll probably shoot me some day,” her son told her, Hinkel said.
Other members of the family also mentioned Ramirez’s fear of Colling, as well as his general fear of the police. None besides Hinkel recalled Ramirez’s prediction — the account came to them secondhand.
But family and friends don’t doubt that Ramirez was aware of his classmate’s past once Colling came back to Laramie. The hiring was high-profile and something Ramirez would have tracked, family members said.
Records show several of Ramirez’s interactions with police — one as recent as seven months before his death — ended without major incident. In Albany County, police reports are public record but police logs that would document a person’s record of interaction with police — their “rap sheet” — are not. WyoFile was only able to request and review reports it was aware existed through newspaper police blotters or learned of in interviews.
Debbie Hinkel, Ramirez’s mother, had alerted police to her son’s illness. Ramirez was in a database intended to flag him as a likely recipient for a Crisis Intervention Team during police interactions.
The system worked in January 2017, when Officer Louis Cirillo of the Laramie Police Department ticketed Ramirez for a hit-and-run accident. Ramirez had struck a Toyota Camry the night before. Cirillo found him walking the street. Ramirez admitted to the accident and claimed to be looking for the owner of the car, according to the police report.
“It should be noted that when I ran RAMIREZ’s information through dispatch he came back as a CIT contact,” Cirillo wrote in his report.
As part of her work with National Alliance on Mental Illness, Hinkel helped train police how to approach the mentally ill. She gave 40-hour classes to both the Laramie police and Albany County Sheriff’s departments. She hadn’t done the trainings in five years, however, she said. Colling had never been in one of her classes.
The penultimate interaction between Ramirez and Laramie law enforcement that WyoFile was able to document was on April 20. Hinkel called the police and requested they check on her son, fearing he was off his medicine.
“She was concerned about her son’s welfare as he is Schizophrenic and told her he believed people were out to kill him and there was bombing in Cheyenne,” Laramie Police Department Officer Ocean Spisak wrote in the report. Ramirez let the officers into his apartment. “Ramirez did inform me that he had been hearing explosions to the east and believed bombs had gone off in Cheyenne and was concerned about that,” Spisak wrote.
Ramirez admitted he had not been taking his medication as prescribed and took a pill in front of the officers. He told the officers he didn’t feel suicidal or homicidal and showed them he was supplied with food and water. They left without further incident.
