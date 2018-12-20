The two boys pose a row apart in a 1999 photograph of the Laramie High School Choir at Carnegie Hall.
Robert “Robbie” Ramirez stands in the back row in a black T-shirt and backward ball cap, dressed like the skater he was and always in part would be. Derek Colling dominates the foreground of the photograph, a football player kneeling in a striped polo shirt with his ball cap worn brim-forward. The picture captures no sign of the troubles that would dog each of their lives or the violent way they’d collide 19 years later.
“The memory will live with me for the rest of my life,” Ramirez wrote of their trip to the Big Apple for the Laramie High School News Bureau. If the young writer’s prediction was true, his memory of Carnegie Hall lasted until Nov. 4, 2018.
That was the day Colling, by then an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy with a checkered law-enforcement career, shot and killed him.
The shooting, which followed a traffic stop, shook this quiet University town, sparking demands for police accountability, raising questions about Colling’s hiring and conduct, and launching a raft of angry social media posts. Letters hurled at law enforcement flowed to the editor at the Laramie Boomerang. Around town, residents formed opinions and entrenched them.
In Colling, Ramirez’s family and friends see an overly aggressive officer with a history of violence who pushed Ramirez into a corner and then killed him. “If he didn’t have a badge it would be considered a murder,” Ramirez’s sister said. “If anybody else shot an unarmed person it would be considered murder.”
Defenders of Colling say he was doing his job as a police officer — a job they say he excelled at.
They point to Ramirez’s erratic behavior during the traffic stop and his history of mental illness that resulted at least once in aggression.
“I regret what happened on Nov. 4 with every fiber of my being,” said Sheriff Dave O’Malley, who has been under fire from the public for hiring Colling. “I knew Robbie, I know Derek, I know their families. As for hiring Derek I don’t regret that at all.”
Tom Jubin, a Cheyenne defense attorney representing Colling, said the deputy learned only afterward who he had shot. “[Colling] learned afterwards it was somebody he’d been in high school with and played baseball with,” Jubin said. “Given the circumstances, whether he knew the person or not, he did what he had to do.”
An investigation into the shooting continues. In it officials will chart the final intersection of two lives on an early Sunday afternoon outside Ramirez’s Garfield Street apartment. But the investigation won’t chart the paths those lives took since diverging decades earlier.
This is the story of those disparate and sometimes tortured routes.
Two strivers
As classmates, the two boys traveled in different circles in high school despite overlapping extracurricular activities, friends of each said. Ramirez was lighthearted and at times a class clown, smart but unconcerned about grades, popular and kind.
“He was a goofball,” said Robyn Ramirez, Robbie’s sister who was in the same grade. “He was really playful.”
Colling was more reserved, acquaintances said. “When he laughed it was because he really thought it was funny and when he spoke it was because he had something to say,” said Trent Covington, a friend and classmate.
Colling played linebacker and running back their senior year. A yearbook photo captured him mid-tackle.
Ramirez rooted from the sidelines or the stands, whipping up the crowd with a posse of boys who called themselves “The Poss” and painted letters on their bare chests even on cold Laramie nights.
Both boys showed a zest for life, particularly through athletic pursuits.
Ramirez built a reputation as a crack skateboarder and a mosh-pit rowdy at house shows for a local punk band, the Homeless Wonders.
“He was pretty much at every show getting rad,” said Ray Carlisle, a singer in the band and later a founder of the band Teenage Bottlerocket, a contemporary Laramie music success story.
Ramirez threw his whole heart into anything he took on, his sister said. “Why would you even do it if you’re not going to give it 100 percent?” is how she described his attitude.
Colling, too, was “a guy who was always like ‘I want to be the best at whatever I do,’” said a lifelong friend who agreed to speak with WyoFile on condition that he not be named. Laramie has grown tense since the shooting and as the investigation proceeds, he said.
Colling was loyal to friends and wanted to help people, the friend said.
If the two boys traveled different paths in high school, following graduation their paths diverged far more sharply.
Ramirez battled mental illness
Ramirez’s family first realized something might be wrong with Ramirez’s mental health shortly after high school. In 1999 or 2000, during a visit to Costa Rica where his older brother Randy was learning Spanish and guiding whitewater rafting trips, Robbie began speaking gibberish.
Then he began to have paranoid delusions, his brother said. “He had a freak-out and thought he was being poisoned by the food we were eating,” Randy said. They had to medicate him to get him on a plane home. He was diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia, Randy said.
There had been earlier signs too, his mother said, but until the Costa Rica trip the extent of the issue wasn’t clear. “Senior year it seemed like there was some depression there,” his mother, Debbie Hinkel said. She attributed it at the time to a breakup with his girlfriend or perhaps the lingering effects of a heavy blow to the head during a hockey game.
Ramirez had a history of head injuries, his mother said.
He took a beer bottle to the skull during a scrap in Casper while enrolled at Casper College. He suffered a concussion while snowboarding at Snowy Range Ski Area, and another while playing hockey. There was a fight outside of a party in Laramie when Ramirez was still a drinker — a tussle he lost.
Hinkel estimates Ramirez may have had more than 15 concussions. He also lost an eye to a hockey puck. He would use a prosthetic for the rest of his life.
Around 2005, his mother sent him to a holistic healing center. The treatment seemed to help. He worked in the center’s kitchen and earned enough to buy himself a guitar, Hinkel said.
“His instructor thought ‘heavy metal’ … but Robbie bought a classical guitar,” she recalled.
After he returned home, Ramirez lived in an apartment on Garfield Street, an end unit tucked into the back corner of a low building with log walls and a white door. He worked in the Ranger — a bar, motel and liquor store combination and a Laramie institution then owned by Hinkel.
It was easier for Ramirez to work for family, Hinkel said, where he could opt out of work when he was going through a tough spell and no one would ask questions or fire him.
