Two artworks were selected for the sculpture pads at the Snowy Range viaduct. The sculptures will be installed for three years, with an install date of early spring 2021.
This installation marks the first rotation of the Snowy Range Rotating Sculpture Program established by the City of Laramie and administered by the Laramie Public Art Coalition (LPAC).
Artist Sarah Deppe (https://www.sarahdeppe.com/) of Madison, Wisconsin will install “Exhaling Dissolution” on the west side pad at Clark Street and Snowy Range Road. The sculpture is a 13.5 foot tall human head fabricated from cottonwood bark
Her work is an investigation of the constantly changing urban landscape. She is interested in how objects and materials within our urban space shift and warp our interaction with the natural world.
Deppe earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Deppe has shown in many juried shows throughout the nation. She also has permanent installations at Texas A&M University and Coralville, Iowa, to name a few. She currently resides in Madison.
Artist Clifton Cox. (https://www.coxsculpture.com/) of Lexington, Kentucky will install “Taking Flight” on the east side pad at Harney and Third Street. It is a 13 foot tall abstract stainless street work evoking a bird in flight.
Cox gravitated toward art as a transition from an athletic childhood, being attracted to the physical nature and conceptual challenges of creating in the three-dimensional space. Combining images with the essence of nature, along with mechanistic representation defines his artistic development
He received his Bachelor of Fine Art degree from the University of Kentucky, and a Master of Fine Art degree from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
Cox is a distinguished Kentucky sculptor. Since 2000, Clifton has produced small to large-scaled art for galleries and public art exhibitions in the central and eastern United States..
He lives in Lexington, Kentucky.
HOW THE SELECTION WAS MADE
A selection panel including Jayne Pearce of City Council, Albany County Treasurer Tracy Fletcher, University of Wyoming Professor of Sculpture Ashleyhope Carlisle, artist Favian Hernandez, and artist and West Side resident RoseMarie London chose the final artworks.
Guided by community feedback, the panel voted on 78 submitted artworks from artists nationwide and interviewed six finalists. Feedback, collected virtually this past summer, showed interest from the community in works that were unique and represented the spirit of Laramie and the surrounding nature.
As part of the project, the artists will come to Laramie for community engagement opportunities. LPAC will work with each artist on the installation and engagement.
