CHEYENNE – Two New Mexico residents are in custody after a pursuit through Albany County and into Laramie County on Tuesday morning ended around milepost 357 on Interstate 80.
According to a news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a dark green Acura around milepost 319 on I-80 for a registration violation. The driver failed to stop and fled from the deputy, who pursued the vehicle east into Laramie County.
As the chase entered Laramie County, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers became involved. Troopers from the Cheyenne area deployed spike strips, which are often used in vehicle pursuits.
Around milepost 357, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Nicole Anne Montano of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, drove off the roadway and into the ditch. Her vehicle continued east in the ditch before attempting to re-enter the eastbound lanes of I-80, where it collided with a patrol vehicle. Montano then put the car in reverse and struck another patrol vehicle before coming to a stop.
Montano and her passenger, 33-year-old Thein Uong of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were taken into custody without further incident. Troopers also found suspected stolen property inside the vehicle.
Two troopers were treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released.
The pursuit ended just west of Cheyenne around 9:30 a.m. It lasted roughly 20 minutes, said Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation also were present following the pursuit.
Montano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, fleeing to elude and other traffic-related offenses.
Uong had active warrants for his arrest out of Nebraska and Kansas. He also was charged with possession of stolen property.
Montano and Uong were both booked into the Laramie County Detention Center in Cheyenne.
