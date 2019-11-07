A 20-year-old man was sentenced to probation this weekend after pleading guilty to strangulation of a household member in August.
Justin Blakeman received the sentence of 3-5 years probation in lieu of a 5-7 year prison sentence, which was suspended by Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken.
The probation was recommended by prosecutors, Blakeman’s defense attorney and the victim.
As part of his sentence, Blakeman is required to complete 100 hours of either community service or work in a support group. The suspended prison imposed by Kricken is actually longer than the one suggested by a plea deal in the case.
“That’s because I want you to know how serious it would be if you mess up,” she told Blakeman on Monday. “It would not be difficult to decide that incarceration would be appropriate.”
At his sentencing, Blakeman expressed remorse for his “revolting crimes.”
“Not a day goes by that I’m not disgusted with the person I was,” he said.
In sentencing him to probation, Kricken said that Blakeman’s remorse, as well as the victim’s recommendation of probation, helped make it appropriate not send him to prison.
“That goes a long way, because (the victim’s) wishes need to be respected,” Kricken said.
The strangulation conviction is Blakeman’s first criminal conviction and he has had no violations of bond, including no contact with the victim, since he’s been out on bond, according to defense attorney Brandon Vilos.
Vilos said that, since being charged, Blakeman has maintained steady employment and completed an anger management course.
Reportedly angry after he spilled vodka on his computer, Blakeman launched into harrowing assault of his girlfriend in February, leaving the woman battered and afraid for her life.
During the attack at The Quarters at Laramie, Blakeman choked his girlfriend until she nearly lost consciousness.
When a Laramie Police Department officer responded to the scene, the victim described the incident as “the most terrifying thing she had ever experienced,” according to a police affidavit.
She fled to her own bedroom and locked the door, which Blakeman quickly broke through. The victim then called 911 and put the phone down so Blakeman wouldn’t know she called police.
In the victim’s 911 phone call, she could be heard saying “please help.”
The victim also managed to send a Facebook message to the couple’s roommate, saying “please help me he’s going to kill me.”
During this period, Blakeman continued to hit the victim before he opted to choke her.
Police arrived to interrupt the attack, discovering a distraught victim with multiple instances of swelling and other injuries.
