This weekend, about 1,600 youth soccer players will compete on nearly 200 teams at the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility.
The event is the 10th annual incarnation of the Cowboy Turf Wars. The competition has grown significantly since its first year, when 36 teams participated. Twenty of those teams signed on in the week preceding the 2010 competition.
At the time, Laramie High School soccer players were frequently traveling out of state for indoor tournaments to stay active in the winter.
The tournament’s founder, Don Barnes, thought a local tournament could help Laramie’s soccer players while also supporting the Laramie Youth Soccer Club’s own indoor field on Skyline Drive.
With the tournament’s continual growth, it’s now also estimated to bring $850,000 into the community during the three-day competition.
In recent years, the tournament’s been directed by John Hoberg and Laura Tangeman.
Hoberg and Tangeman, who both have children in the soccer club, began doing “minimal” work seven years ago as volunteers for the tournament.
Two years later, they took full control.
Hoberg said preparation for the tournament now “starts in earnest” in August and September, though he’s fielding questions about the tournament year-round.
Monthly meetings are hosted, and the duo begins correspondence with potential competitors.
“That’s where Laura’s exceptionally good,” Hoberg said. “She’s a very organized person.”
Starting two days before the tournament, they both begin working 16-hour days.
During the tournament, the teams will play at total of 365 games — almost all of them on the UW field.
Hoberg said the university “has always been really good at working with us” and deserve credit for its success.
On the longest day of competition, Saturday, games begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 a.m. By the time they finish cleaning up, Hoberg and Tangeman won’t leave until 3 a.m. Then games begin again five hours later on Sunday.
At the UW facility, the field is divided up into six smaller playing surfaces.
The organizers separate the games with nets hanging from the ceiling. In days preceding the tournament, volunteers use drones to string fishing line over the rafters for the nets.
In the early years of the tournament, the net-raising methods were more primitive.
Nets hung from poles that rose from tractor tires.
“I swear to God, I thought they were going to fall at any given moment,” Hoberg said.
All six games at the UW field begin at the same time. They play 19-minute halves with two minutes in between games.
“It doesn’t matter if the teams are ready — that clock is going to start,” Hoberg said.
The shortened games are played on small fields with big goals.
It makes for high-scoring games with lots of shots.
“You’ve got to have a thick skin if you’re a goalie,” Hoberg said. “Most kids tell you it’s their favorite tournament that they play in.”
The growth in popularity means the tournament can no longer support adult competition. The organizers even had to turn away 12 youth teams this year.
Aside from Wyoming, teams from South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado will all participate in the competition this year.
And with about 1,600 total players, along with their coaches and families, the UW’s indoor practice field is brimming with activity for three straight days.
“It’s chaos,” Hoberg said. “There’s a lot of people in there. In many cases, you have to fight to get from one place to the next.”
