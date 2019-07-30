After a two-year search for a new dean for the College of Health Sciences, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees decided to stick with David Jones.
Jones, a professor in communication disorders, served as interim dean since Joseph Steiner took retirement incentives in 2017 to leave his post amid budget cuts at UW.
Jones served as UW’s vice president for academic affairs from 2014-2016. A member of the UW faculty since 2001, he was the associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Health Sciences from 2007-2013.
Jones taught at the University of Iowa and Indiana University Medical Center at Indianapolis before joining the faculty at UW.
Since Steiner left the university, multiple searches for outside candidates failed to bring in a replacement. And meanwhile, Jones has steered the college through some major initiatives, like a partial privatization of UW’s Family Medicine Residency Clinics — work that was cooperatively done with a legislative task force.
While interim deans sometimes defer tackling big issues, Jones said he’d taken a different approach in the last two years.
“I can understand that’s sometimes the case for an interim, but I tried not to take that approach,” he said. “When you get into the second year as interim, you have to do more than just keep the ship afloat. You have to look at some of the big issues.”
UW Trustee Michelle Sullivan, who chaired the trustees’ Vice President and Deans Search Committee during the quest to replace Steiner, told the Laramie Boomerang the extended search process identified Jones as the natural fit for the job.
“We were in a situation where the market was limited and we just weren’t finding a national candidate for what we wanted as a college,” Sullivan said. “In the meantime, as we continued to search, we had this wonderful leader that continued great leadership at the school. David was doing a fabulous job internally, and he was able to demonstrate that during the length of time that we were taking for the search.”
After a two-year search, UW Provost Kate Miller recommended Jones be offered the job, according to Dave True, the chairman of the Board of Trustees.
“Dr. Jones has the support of the people in the College of Health Sciences, and he has demonstrated strong leadership and articulated a vision for the college,” Miller said in a press release. “We have great confidence that he will lead the college to new levels of excellence.”
Jones said that when he first began the interim position, he didn’t want to be considered as a permanent replacement for Steiner.
“I’m kind of old school,” he said. “I think that muddies the water for the search process if the interim is a candidate. I wanted a cleaner search process, but having been in this position for two years now, I came to enjoy working with the leadership in the college. Now, I’m happy to continue to work with them to meet some of our long-range goals for the college.”
In the next few years, Jones said he wants to help the college “continue on an upward trajectory in our research mission.”
“We’ve made some very positive progress in that regard, and we’ll keep looking at how we can better serve the state,” he said. “We want to better facilitate telemedicine and telehealth, improving rural health care for the state of Wyoming and be a resource for our current practitioners.”
The university originally announced in April 2017 it would conduct a nationwide search to replace Steiner, who took over the position in 2009.
A search committee was convened, and in April 2018, two finalists for the position visited campus and gave public presentations.
Those candidates were Stanley Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Georgia.
Sullivan said at a September board meeting the search committee selected a finalist.
However, upper level management, and not the search committee, chose not to hire the finalist.
A new search was relaunched in October. After interviews with two candidates in November, “neither of the two candidates was rated highly enough by the committee to invite for a campus interview,” according to a memo from the search committee’s co-chair, College of Education Dean Ray Reutzel.
This spring, the search committee identified two more candidates for the position: former UCLA School of Nursing dean Courtney Lyder and David Siderovski, a department chair at West Virginia University.
Both visited campus in May to give public presentations.
True said “each of the top candidates had unique reasons that they did not want to pursue that in the final stages.”
Sullivan said there were a variety of factors that hindered the search for a new dean.
“One of the things that I’ve learned is that a lot of things can change depending on the timing of the search,” Sullivan said. “If it happens that you’re conducting a search at the time other institutions are conducting searches for that position, then there’s a limited pool of qualified candidates.”
Sullivan said the manner in which the college is “administratively constructed” also presented a challenge.
For example, UW’s nursing and pharmacy schools both reside within Jones’ college, but both have their own deans. As a member of the WWAMI program, the university is also tasked with producing doctors to fill a statewide shortage without actually having its own medical school.
“That’s probably an example of something Wyoming faces in a whole variety of ways,” Sullivan said. “We’re doing our best to provide a very high quality service with a scale that’s quite different from other universities.”
