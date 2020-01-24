The University of Wyoming’s trustees are hoping to have a new president selected by the end of February.
During the trustees’ meeting Friday, search committee chairman John MacPherson said the quality of the candidates who’ve applied for the job has “been a lot better than I originally anticipated.”
MacPherson said the search firm hired by the university, Parker Executive Search, provided the search committee with a list of more than 60 candidates this week.
The bulk of those candidates come from academia; MacPherson said about 10% are current or former presidents, about 20% are deans, about 10% are provosts, about 10% are provosts and about 27% are other administrators.
The search committee plans to meet Tuesday to decide which candidates they’ll interview, MacPherson said.
Those candidates will then be interviewed via video conference on Feb. 4 and 5.
“From that interview process, we’ll submit a list of candidates of the board’s consideration,” said MacPherson, who’s also the former trustees chairman.
Dave True, who currently chairs the board of trustees, said his board plans to conduct interviews with semi-finalists off campus on Feb. 12 and 13.
During Friday’s meeting, Faculty Senate chair Ken Chestek asked the trustees’ permission for he and Staff Senate President James Wheeler to be present during those interviews.
True said he’ll take that request “under advisement.”
After those mid-February interviews, True said the board will select a few finalists and publicize their names — assuming they’re all still interested in the job.
“They are interviewing us as much as we are interviewing them,” True said. “After our off-campus interviews, we may have some that say ‘thanks, but no thanks.’”
True said the trustees plan to use Sterling Talent Solutions to conduct “full-scope investigations” of the candidates. Candidates are also likely to be subjected to a DISC assessment, a behavioral evaluation that centers on four personality traits: Dominance, influence, steadiness, and conscientiousness.
Once finalists are selected, True said they’ll be invited to campus Feb. 24, during which the candidates will give public presentations and the trustees will conduct final interviews.
This fall, the trustees approved a budget for the presidential search of $386,916.
True said the trustees might also have Flynn Investigations Group provide a separate investigation of candidates to “provide us a different perspective on the background checking just so that we’re comfortable we’ve covered everything.”
According to its website, Flynn Investigations Group conducts investigations “in response to suspected or alleged discrimination, harassment, retaliation and compliance concerns.”
Reporting in 2019 by the Casper Star-Tribune and Wyofile indicates that the trustees quietly directed Flynn to investigate former UW President Laurie Nichols before the trustees decided not to offer her a new contract in March 2019.
This month, a Laramie judge ordered UW to publicly release documents related to that investigation, pending a possible appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court by the university.
