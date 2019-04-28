Catherine Kroeger said she still uses the “old, yellow portfolio” the Transition Academy helped her make when she completed the program and received her certificate of attendance a few years ago.
“I use it for interviews, it has all my interview stuff in it,” Kroeger said. “(The Academy) helped me learn skills that would help me grow and get a job.”
Beginning in 2009 with two students, coordinator and educator Tammy Aumiller said the academy has served 34 students, including Kroeger, in its 10 years.
A cause worth celebrating, former students, family members and staff came together Saturday for the Transition Academy’s 10-year reunion at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. The event brought together old friends as they chatted over food provided by local sponsors and reminisced over photos on display from the academy’s decade in Laramie.
The academy works to provide customized, individualized programming for each student’s special needs and abilities, helping them get ready for “whatever’s next in their life,” Aumiller said.
At the end of students’ time with the Transition Academy, they make a portfolio like Kroeger’s to help with the job searching process. Aumiller said the portfolio features a resume and other information to “help that employer understand who they are and maybe what accommodations they need.”
A facet of Albany County School District No. 1, the Transition Academy helps students learn necessary life skills including job interview etiquette, learning how to use public transportation and different ideas on ways to spend their time.
“We try to get them used to how to access different things in the community,” Aumiller said. “Not just the job or where they’re living, but what can they do for fun? How can they meet up with friends and make their life fulfilled in all those different areas that we often take for granted? Sometimes our students don’t know quite how to access those things.”
That’s where the community comes in. Both the transition service providers at the academy — Heather Koske and Shirley Storrie — noted the community is crucial in helping to make the Transition Academy so successful. They collaborate with the “wonderful community” as much as possible, Aumiller added, to further help students as they transition into their adult lives.
“We have had some of our businesses, hotels, motels or restaurants do, not only just tours and stuff, but they would do job shadowing and they would do mock interviews, which is amazing,” Storrie said.
The academy also has its own in-house business, Gifts 4 U, making holiday, graduation and other themed gift baskets. Storrie said the business helps introduce students to skillsets such as organization, marketing and creativity.
After noticing a real need in the community, Aumiller wanted to create the academy to help provide a place for young adults with special needs who were ready to leave a school setting but weren’t quite ready to be out independently.
“At that time, students would go to the high school for six or seven years,” Aumiller said. “That’s a long time and not what their typical peers are doing, and we just weren’t getting them ready for what’s next in their life.”
Being located in the Civic Center helps students start the transition out of the structured environment of a school and into an environment more applicable to what they will experience as adults. Koske said students create their own calendars and schedules, including arranging necessary transportation.
“Our students really crave and work well under that (school) structure, so being able to kind of wean them away from that is really helps them to make the transition” Aumiller said “We’re able to give them all these opportunities to experience what Laramie has to offer, so it is less intimidating for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.