The city of Laramie’s Traffic Commission got creative during its Thursday meeting to find a solution that would calm traffic and please city residents without lowering the speed limit on Willett Drive.
Concerned with speeding-by students from a nearby student housing complex, residents from condominiums on Willett Drive east of 30th Street requested a 20-mph hospital zone where the street runs by Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course.
City engineering staff said hospital zones are “very rare.” They said they could only find evidence of two: one installed recently in Casper and another in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where the city implemented a hospital zone featuring signs with flashing lights.
“When they went back and studied it, they found that the 85th percentile speed, the speed we use to determine what the speed limit is on a roadway, did not lower; in fact it was over 30 mph, actually, in these 20-mph speed zones,” city civil engineer Eric Milliken said during the meeting. “The engineers in Las Cruces recommended that they be removed because they weren’t lowering the speed limit anyway.”
The city also completed a traffic study on the Willett Drive area, but the data showed the street met federal standards, which sets the speed limit at the speed 85% of drivers are comfortable going safely. Any slower, and enforcement would become difficult, Milliken said.
As a solution, city staff proposed a “hill blocks view” sign be installed to caution drivers of potential cars or pedestrians entering the roadway.
Additionally, staff plans to consider including additional traffic calming measures when it reconstructs that portion of Willett Drive during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, including potentially adding ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, crosswalks and sidewalk bulb-outs. Milliken noted if the city were to install them now, they’d “just have to rip them out again in 2021 or 2022 when reconstructing the whole width of the street.”
One of the applicants, however, wasn’t pleased with the offered solution and said not implementing a hospital zone is an “insult to the hospital.”
“I think it’s dangerous,” said Michael Busch, one of the applicants. “I don’t think putting a couple of signs up to watch out when you go over the hill is going to affect (drivers).”
Considering Jacoby Golf Course is part of UW, another member of the public, Sarah Brown Mathews, wondered if the area could be included in the university’s 20-mph campus-wide speed zone.
The Traffic Commission had a few ideas, from changing the speed limit to increasing law enforcement presence in the area.
“We could narrow the streets, we could put up 14 signs and we could drop it to 20 mph, but all of those engineering tactics are not going to adequately handle the reasons why some folks (are speeding),” commission member Philip Varca said. “So, we might need to get creative on this.”
Noting the pedestrian access for the Jacoby Ridge Trail and other mountain biking trails east of town, Commission Chair Nancy Sindelar said it would be beneficial to have bike lanes, especially if the potential Pilot Hill land swap is successful and outdoor recreation in the area continues to become popular.
While separated bike lanes would require wider lanes and concrete work, commission member Lindsay Schumaker asked if a simpler painted design could help accomplish the same intention by making the lanes feel narrower.
The Traffic Commission voted unanimously to install the “hill blocks view” signs and to paint the roadway on Willett Drive to make the lanes narrower, helping to calm traffic.
