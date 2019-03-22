Pedestrian safety, business hardship, lack of communication, unfair practices and city “overreach” were just some of the grievances aired by the public during the Traffic Commission’s Thursday meeting as it considered two parking modifications.
One modification the voluntary city commission considered was to remove parking at the intersection of 19th and Reynolds streets and the other appealed parking recently removed at the intersection of Fourth and Clark streets.
Many comments stemmed from the recent parking changes at the intersection of Fourth and Clark streets, where parking was removed to accommodate sight-line triangles after a traffic signal was replaced by a two-way stop following the destruction of the Clark Street bridge. Residents said they felt the parking was removed without proper communication from the city or time for input.
Isaiah Gross — an attorney with Pence & MacMillan, LLC, representing his client, James Rinehart, who owns a business at the intersection — explained to the commission removing parking there and no other intersection on Fourth Street wasn’t fair, and the rest of the street and even the entire city would then be subject to the same standards.
“If we move forward, and we start painting all these curbs because of sight triangles, there’s not going to be a single place to park hardly in this town,” Gross said. “That’s a slippery slope that the city has created by just shutting down this one block.”
The commission voted to conduct a new traffic study while the University of Wyoming is in session to get a more accurate read on the traffic at the intersection. Some commission members expressed their hopes of putting a four-way stop there, which would bring back the lost parking spaces. Commission member Lindsay Schumaker said a four-way stop may not work, however, because it would not meet engineering standards. But a new traffic study could help give the commission more guidance on how to proceed.
Vice Chairman Michael Moeller said while it may be hard to put the parking back in place, not doing so would “set a precedent” for anyone to apply to remove parking in other areas, too.
Residents also spoke out during the 7 a.m. meeting against removing parking on Reynolds Street by 19th Street to accommodate the sight triangles for safety. A resident brought the concern to the city, saying she saw multiple near-crashes there. Data presented to the commission showed three crashes in six years, but city staff decided the sight lines were blocked enough to warrant taking away parking spaces.
Public commenter Kelly Cooksey said it was “overkill” and would affect parking at the nearby apartments she owned, creating more pedestrian traffic across the busy street.
Despite the parking concerns, the commission voted to approve city staff’s modified design that would take away approximately 11 parking spaces to accommodate sight line triangles, looking to improve safety at the intersection.
“We need to make sure that we’re following the same sort of standards for all of the sight triangles,” Shumaker said. “This is the most major thing we deal with as a Traffic Commission, and I just want to make sure that whatever goes forward, I think they should be fair across the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.