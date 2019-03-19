The Albany County Tourism Board is currently working to hire a replacement for Fred Ockers, the executive director of the Laramie Area Visitor’s Center, who’s planning to retire next month.
At the tourism board’s March meeting, board member Brad Jackson said 75 applications had been received from people interested in replacing Ockers.
The vast majority of those applications were not from local residents, and Ockers said there’s even been some interest from outside of the U.S.
Jackson said the plan is to conduct no more than 10 phone interviews before selecting 3-5 people to interview in-person.
Ockers said he’s planning to leave at the end of April, with the hope that an executive director could be hired before he leaves.
“If need be, I could maybe stick around a little longer,” Ockers said.
During the course of Ockers’s 12 years overseeing Albany County’s lodging tax expenditures, he said the emergence of digital media has had “a huge influence” in changing how the county markets itself.
Long gone are the days when magazine and newspaper ads were the dominant media for “how you get in front of potential visitors.”
Those traditional sources are still used, but like other tourism offices in the state, Albany County now has Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook accounts.
And while the tourism office does buy print ads, Ockers aims to be able to have a digital version of the ad distributed using that same publication as well.
Ockers is also proud of the tourism office’s “very dynamic website” he thinks is one of the best in the state.
Of Ockers’s accomplishments during his tenure, he said he’s been especially proud of the statewide events that are now hosted in Laramie each year.
Laramie hosted the Republican State Convention in 2018, a feat that hadn’t happened in more than 50 years.
Now the Wyoming Future Business Leaders of Wyoming has a five-year deal to host its annual event in Laramie, the community has been working to get the Wyoming Association of Municipalities conference in Laramie in 2020. Other groups like the Special Olympics and the Wyoming Press Association have held events in Laramie in recent years.
But of events that have become a more prominent feature in Laramie lately, the sporting events stand out.
The city is now home to the high school swimming, football championships and more.
The tourism board has also become more deliberate in providing grant funding to events that bring in tourists. For example, the annual support of Laramie Jubilee Days has increased from almost nothing to $15,000 under Ockers’ directorship.
The increased numbers of events has been part of the reason lodging tax collections have more than doubled during Ockers’s time as executive director.
The printed materials distributed to visitors, like the visitor center’s award-winning brochures and visitor’s guides, are also a highlight of Ockers’s tenure, he said.
“I think we’ve done a very successful job of that,” he said. “And that happens because of the supportive board and the very good staff that I’ve had over the time period. This is one of the best-functioning and most-respected boards in all of Albany County.”
As the tourism board looks for a new director, Ockers said his replacement will need “a keen sense” of how to get the county’s promotional materials to potential visitors.
Expenditures of the Albany County tourism board are funding by a 4 percent lodging tax, which by state statute, is required to be spent on marketing of local tourism opportunities and grants that promote tourism.
