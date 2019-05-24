After starting in Laramie over a decade ago, Tough Guys Lawn Care is wanting to give back to the community that helped it grow.
Hosting its first Tough Guy for a Day event this summer, the landscaping company is asking for nominations for a deserving resident who will receive new landscaping from Tough Guys with help from the community.
From now until June 15, residents can nominate anyone in the community, whether it’s a family experiencing hardship, an impactful nonprofit or a resident who always goes above and beyond for Laramie, said maintenance manager Jordan Lee.
“We wanted to give our time and our talents and our efforts; we specialize in the landscape field, so why not help someone with that?” Lee said. “We take nominations from anyone in town — you’re allowed to nominate anyone but yourself of course — and then we select someone.”
Once the Tough Guys team selects the winning nominee, the company will prep the yard for sprinkler systems or other improvements — with the nominee’s permission and input, of course — to prepare for the main event.
On July 20, Tough Guys is inviting the community to help complete the finishing touches including laying new sod and rock beds as well as planting flower beds, trees and shrubs. Volunteers will receive lunch and a t-shirt for participating.
New general manager Brian Welper said it’s their way of giving back, with 100 percent of labor and materials paid for by Tough Guys.
“It gives someone the opportunity to give someone something that deserves it but doesn’t maybe have the financial means to do it,” Welper said. “We’re hoping that it brings the Laramie community together.”
Part of their recent efforts to re-strategize and rebrand themselves, Welper said they are not focused on advertising this year and instead focusing on “community service or helping out organizations in the community.”
“We’re a Laramie startup company, our roots are here so why not give back to the place that we’ve spend most of our lives?” Welper said.
Twelve years ago, Welper and his brother, Mike, started the company while they were going to school at the University of Wyoming with “just with a truck and a Walmart mower.”
It grew more quickly than they expected, and the company even expanded to Cheyenne. Welper admitted Tough Guys experienced some “growing pains” along the way that lead to a hit to its reputation. Now with Welper back as general manager, the team is focusing on a new vision, mission and new core values.
“Our four values are quality, leadership, teamwork and profitability,” Welper explained. “Then we came up with a motto of what it means to be “TOUGH” – trustworthy, original, unwavering, genuine and hardworking. … All our employees have to believe in it.”
Pulling the business out of Cheyenne for the time being, Welper said they wanted to be “100 percent focused” on the community that first helped Tough Guys grow. While this is the first year for Tough Guy for a Day, Welper said he hopes to make it an annual tradition with community involvement.
“The Laramie community has been good to us, and they’ve kept us around,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of changes this year and we’re trying to show that we’re here, we want to be around, we care about the Laramie community.”
Nominations can be submitted on the Tough Guys website, www.toughguyslawncare.com/tough-guy-for-a-day/.
