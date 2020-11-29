Lou Farley had a decision to make. He could choose from column A, or he could choose from column B.
And no, he was not ordering off a menu in a Chinese restaurant.
Farley, whose title is Spiritual Support Person at Hospice of Laramie, was trying to, in his words, “recast the holiday season.”
“There were two ways I could go with this,” he said. “One was to exclude all religious references. The other was to open it up to all faiths.” The answer was obvious, go with the latter.
“I feel the purpose of hospice is to find comfort and peace, and that you’re respected here, as well as being acknowledged,” said Farley. “Laramie is a very diverse community, religious-wise, and I want to celebrate that.”
So he has come up with an approach. He is asking members of the greater Laramie community if they will please share religious items that focus on the holidays with Hospice of Laramie, but not just any religious items.
“It has to be constant with the faith you’re sharing with us,” Farley said. As an example, if one is Jewish, a Chanukah menorah is one such artifact. That’s because the Chanukah menorah differs from the Shabbat (Sabbath) menorah in that it has eight candleholders (actually nine, because the ninth is to hold the Shamos candle; that’s the one used to light the other candles.), while certain Shabbat menorahs can have no more than seven candleholders. Or one can loan a dreidel, a sort of spinning top with four Hebrew letters, one on each side.
Another example would be the Moravian star, which is an illuminated Advent, Christmas, or Epiphany decoration popular in Germany and in places in Europe and America (notably the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania and the area surrounding Winston-Salem, North Carolina) where there are Moravian congregations.
What would be a nice added touch, said Farley, is that those who do donate to also please do a write-up on the artifact, giving a brief history and relevance. For example, perhaps the item was brought over from the Old World by one’s ancestors.
“That way, people will know it’s meaning on both the religious and personal level,” he said.
All loaned religious items will be on display in the meditation sanctuary, he said. He added that if anyone wishes to donate said item, it will be graciously accepted and appreciated. It would be considered a charitable donation.
“We’re always grateful for gifts,” he said.
Wish to participate?
Lou Farley can be reached at Hospice of Laramie at: 307-745-9245. It is located at 1754 Centennial Drive.
