Four of five Wyoming regions hosted Special Olympics Winter Games on Friday, including at the Tie City Trailhead. Athletes with intellectual disabilities participated in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing relays, and the event was coordinated by coaches and volunteers. Many volunteers were students from the Laramie Middle School cross country ski-team.
Megan Friderich, a special education teacher for Albany County School District No. 1, started volunteering as a coach for soccer. Five years ago, winter sports became available and Friderich volunteered, along with Isaiah Gross, a lawyer at Pence and MacMillan.
“I’m pretty passionate about winter sports, so I’m glad we were able to get that going for the athletes,” Friderich said. “Isaiah and I organize practices and have built strong relationships with our athletes. We got a pretty solid crew of athletes who enjoy coming up.”
That group of athletes is made up of adults, as well as children from Laramie Middle School and Indian Paintbrush Elementary School. While the adults trained with the coaches, the children trained with their physical education classes. Many of them were excited to be participating.
“Our Special Olympic athletes look forward to their competitions every year, and they take it very seriously,” Friderich said. “Creating this opportunity for them is very fulfilling. They can get out in the community and network with their friends around the state. It also helps them to stay fit for their jobs, and lets them have an outlet of outdoor recreation, just like others in the community. That’s kind of our goal, to encourage an inclusive environment and give everybody an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoor recreation we have in the Laramie area.”
One athlete, 26-year-old Megan Brix, has not only snowshoed the past four years, but has also been working as a leader for the group. Brix has helped plan events, coordinated communications through email and initiated fundraisers. Timmy Frazier, a 23 year-old cross-country skier, also plays softball, power lifts and plays soccer for the summer events. Lisa Allen, 48, has been participating in Special Olympic Games since she was 13, and said she was grateful for all of the volunteers and spectators who helped put up the games.
“I liked all of the student timers who came out, and the UW police officers who came out and handed out the medals for us,” Allen said.
During the winter, the Tie City and Happy Jack trails are groomed by the Medicine Bow Nordic Association to ensure they are safe for public use. Chris Hamann, head coach of the Middle School Nordic Ski team and another coach for the Special Olympics group, said she appreciated living in an area that allows people the opportunity to engage in these kinds of events.
“The ski teams in the area, we can’t live without the Medicine Bow Nordic Association,” Hamann said. “They are the ones that groom and maintain the trails up there. We are super lucky that we have those trails that give us the ability to ski every day. We couldn’t do it without our partnership with the MBNA. Because of them, we ski for free.”
More information about Wyoming’s Special Olympics is available at sowy.org.
