Thursday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang will be in an extra couple thousand local homes for Sample Day.
In an effort to get the paper exposed to a wider audience, the print edition will be sent to both subscribers and non-subscribers in around 12,000-13,000 Laramie homes.
Unlike most days where the paper is delivered by carrier, the majority of residents — as well as subscribers — will receive the paper via the U.S. Postal Service along with Thursday’s mail. Thursday’s Boomerang will arrive whenever the mail typically arrives at Laramie homes. Papers will not be delivered to post office boxes.
However, West Laramie, newer subdivisions east and south of the city and more rural areas will still receive papers via carrier. Carriers will be given extra papers to give to non-subscribers in those areas that day as well.
Boomerang General Manager Gary Loftus said the sampling effort is a “win-win” for both readers and advertisers. The goal was to reach new readers, he said, whether its people who once had a subscription and fell out of the habit of reading the newspaper or people who have never read the Boomerang at all.
“The main point is simply to get our message out to as many people as we can, getting them exposed to the articles and the editorial content and the features we have available,” Loftus said. “Also, it exposes the advertiser’s messages to this whole audience that maybe hadn’t been seeing those ads.”
Advertisers in Thursday’s paper, he added, had the opportunity to gain exposure with a large portion of the city “in an economical way.”
Regular carrier deliveries for subscribers to the Boomerang will resume Friday.
