Summer in Laramie is about to feel a lot more summery, and normal, with the resumption of one of Laramie’s farmers’ markets next week.
The Thursday Local Market is set to run from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays at the southeast corner of Undine Park, near the intersection of Seventh and Ord streets. The market will take place every Thursday through Sept. 24.
Market manager Matt McDermit said he’s expecting 15-20 vendors from around southeast Wyoming at this year’s market, selling produce, meat, honey, coffee, baked goods, bread, prepared food and more.
Like many events these days, the market’s opening was no sure thing as plans got underway this spring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated closure orders. McDermit, who moved to Laramie in April and is new to the position this season, said he began right as he arrived working with county and state health officials to develop procedures to allow for the opening of the market.
“At the beginning of COVID, it looked uncertain for a lot of markets throughout the country, but we kept in touch with the national Farmers Market Coalition to see what they were putting out as guidelines and seeing if we could mirror those,” he said.
Later in the spring, the Thursday Local Market was set to receive a variance from the county before Gov. Mark Gordon announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed in Wyoming this summer.
“We’ve been working really closely with local county health officials as well as state health officials to make sure that we have all the proper protocols and procedures in place for insuring everyone’s safety,” he said.
Among the market’s new guidelines, shoppers and vendors will be required to wear face masks while they’re at the market. Everyone at the market is requested to maintain six feet of distance. Booths will be spread farther apart, and vendors will be wearing gloves and offering touch-less pay options. Vendors and organizers alike will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure each week. Masks, hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available.
“We’re trying to make people feel as safe and as welcome as possible,” McDermit said.
No activities for children will be offered this year, as McDermit wants to encourage shoppers to make their purchases without lingering.
“We do want to provide the essentials at this point,” he said.
McDermit said some vendors are unsure whether they’ll participate this summer, choosing to see how things go for the first few weeks before joining in. Other vendors will join in as the growing season continues and more produce becomes available.
