Neil Theobald was named the University of Wyoming's acting president on Monday morning by the Board of Trustees.
Theobald has been the university's vice president for finance and administration since June 2018.
In the past year, Theobald has taken a leading role on the university's major projects, like the creating of UW's campus master plan and planning for more than $300 million worth of new dorms.
The trustees voted unanimously to have Theobald replace outgoing President Laurie Nichols at the end of June.
Theobald will be given a one-year contract and a salary of $340,000.
Chris Boswell, UW’s former vice president for governmental and community affairs, and Bill Mai, former vice president for finance and administration, were also interviewed as possible candidates for the job.
