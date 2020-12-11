(This is the third in a series of articles about Chanukah. Friday’s article will be on the foods and items of the holiday)
If Chanukah is much more than just a revolt against a tyrannical regime, and was perhaps more that of a civil war, then what is the story of the “miracle of the oil?”
For those unfamiliar, when the Maccabees successfully overthrew Antiochus and the Seleucid Empire, they set about restoring traditional Jewish practices, as well as destroyed the altar to Zeus that had been set atop the holy altar, and to rededicate the Temple.
As has been handed down for generations, the story — the mythology — is that when it came to re-consecrating the Temple to keep the eternal light lit, there was only enough unadulterated oil sufficient to last one day. But a miracle occurred, and the oil in the lamp lasted eight days. (Coincidentally, when King Solomon celebrated the consecration of the first Temple, it lasted eight days.)
According to Dr. Shaye J.D. Cohen, a Harvard professor, he believes the miracle of the oil story was devised by rabbis of the Talmud, who wanted to “demilitarize” Chanukah; and for good reason.
“Military victory and upheaval was not a good lesson for Jews to have living under the Roman Empire,” Cohen said. “They didn’t want … Jewish boys to grow up and try to be Judah the Maccabee and try to attack the Romans.”
(The Talmud contains the history of the Jewish religion, as well as their laws and beliefs. It is the basic tool for learning the ethics behind the customs of their religion. Torah, on the other hand, is the Hebrew word for “instruction. The Talmud is the compilation of the historic rabbis “discussing” or “debating” what the Torah means. (source: Wikipedia)
Why do we light the lights?
The story about the miracle of oil is intertwined with the triumph of Judaism, according to both Aish haTorah and Chabad, organizations that proselytize Orthodox Judaism, it emphasizes the failure to “pull Jews away from Judaism, to force them to accept (in that case) Greco culture and beliefs. Thus the candles symbolize not only the “miracle of the oil,” more so, the Jewish triumph over evil rulers.
When to light the candles, and how
Chanukah candles are to be lit at sunset, not before, not after. If a person should forget, however, it still is permissible to light until there are no more people present, according to Moses Maimonides, also known as Rambam, deemed the greatest philosopher of the Middle Ages.
The candles are lighted in the opposite direction from how they are placed in the chanukiah (menorah). They are lighted from left to right, so that the newest candle is always lighted first. Each night another candle is added. The helper candle, or shamash, is lighted first, and that candle is used to light all the other candles.
One reason posited for doing it from left to right, is that Hebrew is written from right to left, so that anyone passing by the window where the Chanukah menoriah is set will see the candles lit from right to left. (sources: The Forward, Jewishvirtuallibrary,org, Temple Isaiah of Newport Beach, Calif., Aish.com, Chabad.org)
Blessing over the Chanukah candles are said prior to lighting
(Transliteration and translation below:)
- Barukh atah Adoshem, Eloheinu Melekh ha’olam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav, v’tzivanu l’hadlik ner shel Chanukah. (Blessed are you Adoshem our God, Ruler of the universe, who has made us holy through God’s commandments, and commanded us to light the Hanukkah candles.)
Blessing for miracles (recited immediately following the first blessing, and before lighting the candles)
- Barukh atah Adoshem, Eloheinu Melekh ha’olam, She’ahsa neesim la’avotaynu bayamim haheim baz’man hazeh. Blessed are you Adoshem our God, Ruler of the universe, who performed wonders for our ancestors in history at this very time of year.
Blessing for special occasions, to be recited only on the first night of Chanukah:
Barukh atah Adoshem, Eloheinu Melekh ha’olam, shehekheyanu v’kiy’manu v’higiyanu laz’man hazeh. Blessed are you Adoshem, our God, Ruler of the universe, who gave us life, sustains us, and enabled us to reach this season
- (Adoshem is used from the belief that the name of God should only be said in prayer and with reverence. Another word associated is Hashem.)
