City employees and supervisors have the chance to build skills, network and grow both personally and professionally through the city’s mentorship program, a voluntary program where employees are paired with mentors for a year to achieve personal and professional goals.
Kristi Andrews, senior human resources generalist with the city and part of the mentorship committee, said one of the things she loves about the mentorship program is the way it brings together employees from a variety of departments, helping the city learn about “stellar employees” it may not know about otherwise.
“The idea was to develop leadership skills through education, training opportunities and just one-on-one networking,” Andrews said.
The program, which had its beginnings in 2015, pairs employees who have been working with the city for at least a year with mentors who have worked with the city at least three years. While most of the scheduling is left to the mentee and mentor, Andrews said the mentorship committee also organizes monthly training workshops and department tours for the mentorship group as a whole.
“The mentorship committee is the group of people that created the vision and the purpose, but they’re also involved throughout the year,” Andrews said. “They teach a lot of the trainings, decide what the schedule is going to be; they’re the ones that pair people up.”
Both the mentees and mentors have to apply for the program, Andrews said. The committee then pairs mentees with a mentor that best fits with the mentee’s goals, whether they are professional or personal.
“[Focusing on] personal growth and development, so what are they interested in on a personal level — maybe not even work related.” Andrews said. “How can someone help them do that work life balance and reach their personal goals?”
She added the committee will often reach out and ask a potential mentor to apply for the program if they think the mentee will be a great match.
Part of the committee’s vision for the program, Andrews said, is to help try to connect the 250 employees and different departments. She added people in the program start to learn just how connected the different city departments are and how to better work together.
“I think the networking is the biggest thing,” Andrews said. “I think we get so siloed in our departments —we only think about what’s going on in utilities or what’s going on in finance — and we forget everybody else is working really hard and doing really important things, too.”
Andrews said city supervisors and upper-level management also have a mentorship program, although it’s structured a little differently than the employee program. She said its catered exactly to the supervisor’s needs, whether they’re adjusting to the transition from employee to management or just want to network and fine tune their leadership skills. The supervisors in the program also have a chance to attend the monthly trainings.
The monthly trainings coordinated by the mentorship committee include topics ranging from goal setting to strengths-based leadership styles. Andrews said between the networking and the skill-building exercise, the mentees end up with a variety of benefits from the voluntary program.
“There’s no requirement to participate; there’s no prize at the end or anything,” Andrews said. “There’s no specific incentive aside from their personal wanting to grow.”
With at most six groups of mentors and mentees, Andrews said the program is kept small to help facilitate discussion and create real relationships. She added the program’s size helps participants get to know each other more.
“I love when they all get to be friends and start to realize how things are connected throughout the city,” Andrews said.
This year’s program just started, and the four employees and two supervisors currently enrolled will each “graduate” from the program in December at the employee holiday party.
