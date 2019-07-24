Laramie has a new option for any Mexican food cravings now that Tacos el Jalisciense has opened on Ivinson Avenue. The month-and-a-half old restaurant brings family recipes and a rich history to the city’s downtown area.
The name “Jalisciense” comes from a region in Mexico, Jalisco, much like “Wyomingite” describes people from Wyoming. Jennifer Probert, who co-owns the business with her husband Joseph Probert, said the name originates from when her family first started restaurants with the same name.
“When I thought about the name, I was going to just completely change it,” she said. “But I kind of wanted it to keep going because it was what my dad started out naming his restaurants and I just wanted it to keep going from generation to generation.”
A family business by more than the name, Probert said her father started a series of restaurants with his aunt and later his siblings, moving from a food truck to different storefront locations around California. Her dad’s beginnings with the taco truck, she said, inspired the drawing on the large sign on their storefront.
“Actually, that guy up in the cart is a guy from Mexico that he knew about,” she said. “So, it’s kind of a joke but at the same time, it’s how my dad wanted to symbolize the way he started, too.”
The family connection continues to the menu, which features staples like enchiladas, quesadillas and, of course, tacos. What makes them unique, however, is that they’re all family recipes.
“My dad created basically all of those recipes,” Probert said. “Yeah, he learned a lot of them from his family members, but at the same time, he tweaked them to be his own.”
Although she didn’t originally attend school in Laramie intending to run a restaurant, Probert said the birth of her son and her graduation made her want to get started with a local location right away. Despite that sense of urgency, she said she had “wanted to continue on with what my dad started for me and my siblings.”
“I’ve always had it in mind that I wanted to continue my dad’s restaurant,” she said.
Although the summer usually slows Laramie down, Probert said it’s been a great time to get started to be ready for the students when they’re back again.
“Laramie has been great to us so far,” she said. “We really enjoy the location we’re in because it’s right in the middle of downtown.”
