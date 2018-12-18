A bill sponsored in November by the Joint Education Committee would require school districts across the state to develop a school safety plan and train all employees on handling crises like mass shootings.
The bill might strike some as an unwelcome, unfunded mandate. That’s not the case for Jubal Yennie, superintendent for Albany County School District No. 1, who said Laramie’s schools already implement most of the requirements the bill is proposing.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, and would require districts to implement training for all employees using a “nationally recognized” group. She crafted the bill after participating in an active shooter training — using ALICE Training Institute — earlier this fall in Natrona County.
While some districts in the state use the pricey ALICE program, ACSD No. 1 gets help from the Laramie Police Department to train all employees using the Standard Response Protocol, developed by the Colorado-based I Love U Guys Foundation. Such training became standard for all district employees after Yennie was hired in 2015.
The current bill doesn’t explicitly require ALICE training, and Yennie said he thinks the district’s current safety training meets the bill’s mandate. However, if the bill was amended in the 2019 legislative session to be more prescriptive, the superintendent said funding should be attached.
As it exists, Yennie said it’s “a good bill based off of best practices.”
“It’s kind of hard to argue with … but I think some smaller district could find it particularly burdensome as they’re trying to stretch staffing to do more,” he said. “We cannot do enough. When I reviewed (the bill) a while ago, there wasn’t anything that alarmed me as being burdensome or anything that we weren’t already doing.”
The JEC moved Ellis’s bill forward on a 9-4 vote.
Ellis didn’t introduce the bill to the committee until Nov. 27. The committee passed the bill a day later, despite the advice of Legislative Service Office attorney Ted Hewitt.
“If the committee would like to consider the individual bill and discuss it, I think that’d be fine,” Hewitt said. “I’d be cautious sponsoring the legislation, given it hasn’t been posted on the website. There hasn’t been an opportunity for folks to review it prior to now.”
Ellis acknowledged the bill “needs a lot of work,” but said JEC needed to produce some legislation in response to its mandate of studying school safety during the 2018 interim.
“We had a charge to come up with bills, and we didn’t do it. And that bothered me,” she said before the November vote
The bill would require state agencies to develop school safety guidelines for districts to consult. Each school board would then be responsible for developing school safety plans to be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education.
The bill mandates a number of practices each plan would need to include.
If the bill passes, ACSD No. 1 school board chair Janice Marshall said board members are likely to weigh in on safety plan development but “superintendents will be the the real leaders in developing the plans.”
“On first reading, I commend Senator Ellis for drafting a bill on school safety and security,” Marshall wrote in an email to the Laramie Boomerang. “It is an area of priority for ACSD No. 1. Since it is a working draft, I expect that there will be lots of work done on the the bill before the legislative session starts.”
ACSD No. 1 already has a school safety plan, which Yennie said is regularly updated.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voted against committee sponsorship of the Ellis’s bill.
“My vote is entirely based on process,” Rothfuss said at the time. “Substantive committee-sponsored legislation should be thoroughly worked, with the opportunity for broad public comment over multiple meetings. This draft has not finished LSO internal review, was not requested by the committee, was not reviewed at prior meetings, and was not included in an public notice prior to today. Consequently, it should not be an education committee bill in 2019, but it should clearly be brought as an individual bill.”
Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, represents Encampment and is Albany County’s only other legislator who sits on JEC. He also voted against committee sponsorship.
On Friday, the Joint Appropriations Committee backed another school safety bill. The bill would appropriate almost $5 million more in additional funding for district’s security upgrades, subject to approval by the school facilities commission.
In response to the report of a state task force, the Legislature has begun appropriating funding in reason years for certain security needs, like exterior door locks with modern “control access systems.”
ACSD No. 1 has addressed some of those most pressing security needs, but Yennie said more state funding could help implement other needed security measures in the district, like interior door locks, security cameras and radios.
Maximizing school security, Yennie said, also requires more than physical barriers.
“We can’t build structures to keep all these things out. We have prisons, and weapons and drugs still get in prisons,” he said. “We can also build cultures that provide the safety. That is what we need to continue to work on. You have to work on your climate — a positive school climate that deals with mental health issues, how we treat each other, bullying and harassment — all those issues that deal with student interactions.”
