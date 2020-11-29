Suicide is a nationally recognized health epidemic and the second leading cause of death in youth ages 14 — 18. Mental health awareness, through personal practices and preventative programs, is becoming more acceptable and accessible, especially at Laramie High School.
Sources of Strength, a suicide prevention program for students across the country, utilizes peer networks and improves healthy connections between students and adults. As the program developed, counselors and teachers alike developed personal practices to support the Sources mission and help students feel more comfortable and connected.
Sources of Strength was first introduced to Albany County schools in 2016 by the LaramieCares Foundation, with funding provided by the Episcopal Dioceses Foundation. The LaramieCares Foundation continues to sponsor the program with support from the Laramie Kiwanis Club, the Laramie Rotary Club and Albany County Prevention Grant funds. The principles of Sources of Strength are currently in use at Laramie High School, Albany County Campus of LCCC and the University of Wyoming.
Bryon Lee, a guidance counselor at LHS and former juvenile diversion probation officer, stated destigmatizing preconceptions about the student/trusted adult relationship, specifically with a counselor, is essential for suicide ideation prevention.
“The most beneficial thing we as faculty offer for prevention is connection,” Lee said.
By practicing accessibility, either through standing in the hallways in between class periods or discussing scholarship opportunities, students begin to see teachers and counselors as more than authority figures or mental health care providers—they see them as ‘trusted adults’ a term used by the Sources of Strength program. This practice creates a real sense of community.
The spread of COVID naturally decreased student access to community, and Lee expressed the importance of “being out of the office” and diligently, thoughtfully and intentionally connecting with students.
Danielle Halsey teaches world literature and mythology at LHS and also implements personal practices for prevention by enforcing student community at the start of each school year. Students are required to greet one another and ask about their day. Halsey said as the year progresses, students connect on their own and begin to view each other as peers.
She also practices “people over productivity” and encourages an open-door policy for students to comfortably speak with her about academic or personal struggles.
“At times it can be taxing, but that’s what’s best for students because that’s what they need in the moment.” Halsey said.
Halsey believes relationships can be used as a prevention resource and attests to the power of connecting with her students beyond the classroom. Halsey stated she works extensively a team of counselors to ensure the safety and wellbeing of at least one student every year. She can do this because of her willingness to connect with students.
Mental health awareness at Laramie High is an open conversation and thus prevention a high priority. This year specifically, students have more resources available to them outside of the guidance counselor’s office: flyers with information and phone numbers are hung in bathroom stalls; informational cards are provided in classrooms; and trusted adults are seen in hallways and approach students independently.
The barriers created by COVID have significantly changed the ways teachers and counselors interact with their students. In some ways, connecting with students has never been more challenging; in other ways, it’s more legitimate.
The limitation of students on campus (about half at any given time) provide opportunity for all teachers, not just Halsey, to really interact and connect with students. At half capacity, teachers invest more time with individuals. Likewise, the pressures of ‘band-aid’ counseling sessions are relieved by longer, more engaging ones. Less student interactions are supplemented with truly positive connections with trusted adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.