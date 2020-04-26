Like most children around the world, students in Albany County found themselves suddenly attending school from home last month. As if normal life had not been disrupted enough, many parents are simultaneously attempting to work from home.
As the third week of virtual learning comes to a close, following two weeks of extended break and a week of spring break, families are still adjusting to learning and working in tight quarters amid distractions and stress.
In the best-case scenarios — when jobs are secure, housing is stable, domestic relationships are healthy, access to technology is adequate and personal health is intact — the shift has been hard. Families with additional stressors have been handed an even trickier juggling act.
At the same time, families have also reported opportunities to develop new habits and rethink priorities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Denise DeBarre, a clinical psychologist who works with students at Laramie High School, said students are missing friends, teachers, clubs, sports and normal routines. Some don’t have access to the Internet or they don’t know how to navigate all the new technology they’ve been handed. Others are having a hard time meeting deadlines and balancing their work.
“Any change is stressful, even when it’s a positive change,” she said. “For a lot of people, this is not a positive change, so it causes stress.”
She encouraged everyone to be gentle with themselves and their loved ones and practice healthy habits.
“I think it’s important for people to set realistic expectations for themselves,” she said. “This is hard for everybody.”
At the same time, DeBarre said, students might also be able to find new routines that work well. For example, they can study at their own pace and on their own schedule.
“A lot of teenagers are not very alert early in the morning, so if they’re able to work in the afternoon or evening, that might be positive for them,” she said.
Kit Burgess, an underwriter at Mountain West Farm Bureau, is working from home with her four children in high school, middle school and elementary school. Her husband, Luke, continues to work at Johnson Auto of Laramie.
She’s relieved that her employer has let her cut her hours a bit in order to handle the extra responsibilities at home.
“It’s super good for them to be flexible and patient with us,” she said.
Her oldest two children share a laptop computer, her third student uses a tablet and her youngest, a second-grader, does school work on a second screen at Burgess’s desktop computer at the same time Burgess is working. When everyone is online at the same time, the Internet connection doesn’t always work very well.
“It’s really an exercise in everyone being patient with each other,” she said.
Burgess said her older students are mostly independent, and one has been organizing his school days so he completes one subject each day. Her third student is on an individual education plan, and Burgess worries she might fall behind. Her youngest struggles with motivation at home.
“She misses the classroom and the positive peer pressure,” Burgess said. “At home, it’s hard.”
Between four students each using multiple online platforms, Burgess has had to learn a lot of new programs in a short period of time. Her own work has also been a challenge amid distractions galore.
“At least the first two weeks, I did not feel very productive at all,” she said.
But each week gets easier than the last, and they’ve gotten a better idea of what they’ll actually be able to accomplish.
“We can more easily guess what we can get done in a day and be more realistic and stay caught up better,” she said.
Plus, everyone is enjoying a casual dress code and flexible schedule.
“It’s a totally different pace and a different adventure,” Burgess said.
Steve Gale, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department fisheries biologist, has third- and sixth-grade sons at home with him. In addition to school work, he’s invited relatives to video chat with his sons — a captive audience — on a variety of topics, such as living in Greece, Teddy Roosevelt and positive self-talk.
“That doesn’t happen when they visit,” he said of relatives. “It’s mostly going to kid activities. They don’t get to sit down and talk for an hour about family history or some of their adventures.”
When his sons finish school work in the morning, Gale has tried to devote time in the afternoons to outdoor activities or topics of interest such as big game migrations and fly tying.
“They tied some of their own flies, and then we took them to Huck Finn Pond and they caught fish off them,” he said.
He’s also watched his sons process their feelings about staying home, missing friends and activities.
“There’s definitely moments of sadness,” he said. “It rears its head every now and then.”
A positive benefit to staying home in his household has been more energy for day-to-day interactions without the pressure of extracurricular activities.
“You get time with your kids when they’re not exhausted from school or sports,” Gale said. “They’re actually engaged and wanting to learn from you, which is awesome.”
Ivalean Dean, a music teacher at Beitel Elementary School, has been working from home with her third-grade and preschool daughters. Her husband, who works for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, has continued going to work.
She keeps her children on a loose schedule during which everyone gathers at a table together to work. Dean checks emails, the preschooler does online activities while the third-grader works on her lessons. They’ve got water and snacks to keep them going, and she’ll take breaks to walk or play as needed.
She said her third-grader struggles to engage with the curriculum.
“It’s been hard to keep her motivated and focused, and I assume that most parents are going through this,” she said.
In the afternoon, the preschooler naps, which gives Dean a few hours to record video lessons and attend online meetings.
“The house is quiet, and that’s when I can do it,” she said.
Dean has had to adapt an entirely new mode of delivering instruction, one in which she can’t interact with students or see how they’re engaging with her lessons.
“There’s no feedback,” she said. “We can’t guarantee that all our students will even do our music lessons. We can’t guarantee that all the students even have the supplies to do our music lessons.”
Dean said it’s been hard being away from her students during a time when she’d be preparing a talent show and a spring music program, but she enjoys spending more time with her own family.
“I love being at home with my kids,” she said. “I love that I get to be a mom first.”
She’s also been able to refocus family priorities in the absence of outside distractions. They’ve been cooking together, doing chores around the house, learning about finances and enriching their faith as family.
“We get to teach the core beliefs of life,” she said.
