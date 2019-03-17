Tables laden with bowls and cups of all shapes and sizes filled the University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building lobby Tuesday morning in preparation for the UW Ceramic Art Guild 30th Annual Cup and Bowl Sale.
There were stout mugs and slender mugs, curved mugs and straight mugs, tiny mugs, ample mugs, wide mugs, tapered mugs, delicate mugs and thick mugs. Some bowls had loud colors, others were earth-toned. Some were smooth and glassy, others rough.
A few minutes before the scheduled start of the sale at 10 a.m., early shoppers picked up pieces from among gleaming rows for closer inspection. They filled their arms with stacks of bowls and dangled mugs from their fingers. They walked away with their purchases nestled between sheets of newspaper inside cardboard boxes.
Heather Storey said the sale is an annual event for her, and a way to pick up one-of-a-kind dishware.
“I’ve filled my cupboard with unique cups from here,” she said. “I always get comments whenever people come over for coffee.”
The sale is a longtime tradition and an important fundraiser for ceramics students at UW, said ceramics professor Margaret Haydon. Proceeds from the sale are used to send students to an annual national conference that she said is a critical part of their education.
“The Art Department in general likes to take students off campus for exposure to different artists in their fields, as well as bring artists in,” she said. “That exposure for them is really, really important.”
This year, UW is planning to send 15 students to the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts’ national conference, which is scheduled for March 27-30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The conference includes demonstrations, galleries, vendors, networking and more.
“It’s a big feast,” Haydon said.
She said the ceramics sale is a way for students and the public to purchase inexpensive pieces, while ceramics students have a chance to see how buyers react to their work. In making pieces intended to be used, students must consider how a user might react to a mug’s weight, handle, feel, size and glaze.
“It provides students practice in making work that’s really well-crafted, paying attention to parameters for functional work,” Haydon said of the sale.
Senior Marin Dey, a ceramics minor, estimated she contributed more than 100 pieces to the sale, which she created this semester and last semester. She and other students have been working since January to create mugs and bowls to be sold in addition to their regular coursework.
“I really like to make mugs more than anything,” Dey said. “I’ve tried to make them bigger than usual because I’ve got the complaint that they’re too small.”
The eye-catching work of Curtis Holcombe, a recent graduate who is now a post-baccalaureate assistant, was popular with shoppers. On one bowl, Holcombe used an airbrush to achieve a gradient look around the outside.
“As an undergrad, I started getting into airbrush work, specifically with underglaze, because the brightness and intensity of the colors is pretty unrivaled,” he said.
Syliva Parker, who coordinates the UW Science and Mathematics Teaching Center, was at the sale to purchase bowls she’ll give as gifts to her graduate students. She said she never misses a sale.
“I love supporting the students,” she said. “That’s what really matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.