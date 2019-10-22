A 30-year-old man was ordered to complete an intensive drug treatment program Monday after being sentenced for strangulation of a household member.
Brandon Weaver had been sitting in jail for most of 2019 after he was arrested in Laramie last November for strangulation of a household member, a felony. He was also originally charged with three other misdemeanors, including domestic battery, interference with emergency calls and property destruction.
Weaver pleaded guilty to the strangulation charge earlier this year, and Albany County district court Judge Tori Kricken has now sentenced him to first complete an intensive in-patient drug rehabilitation program before serving the rest of his one-year split sentence in a halfway house.
Weaver will continue to be held in the Albany County jail until he’s accepted to a rehab program.
The defendant will need to meet those conditions successfully to avoid a 7-10 year prison sentence that Kricken imposed, and then immediately suspended Monday in favor of the treatment option.
At his sentencing, defense attorney David Korman said that Weaver welcomes the idea of going to rehab.
“He recognizes that it would be good for him,” Korman said. “My client has an issue with substance abuse, and if we could address that theme, I don’t think we’d have issues with criminal activity anymore.”
Prosecutors and defense attorneys were originally planning a plea deal in the case that would have offered Weaver a sentence of probation.
However, that option was revoked after Weaver violated the terms of his bond by repeatedly making contact with the victim.
The man’s charges stem from an incident in November with his then girlfriend.
The couple had been dating for about three months at the time, and had just moved to Laramie from Cheyenne and were looking for a place to live in the city.
After someone heard the couple fighting at Gaslite Motel, a Laramie Police Department officer was dispatched, where he found the victim with “blood coming from the right nostril of her nose and appeared to run down her face and into her mouth and onto her chin,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The victim, who also had blood on her hands and pants, told police that Weaver strangled her.
The officer saw bruises on her neck and a large “goose-egg” bump on her forehead.
She said that he attacked her after they were “arguing about Kool-Aid that needed to be cleaned up in the motel room as it had spilled.”
The victim tried fleeing from Weaver, who followed her outside and head-butted her.
Weaver and the victim then went to Safeway to buy cleaning supplies.
While she was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, Weaver “punched the victim in the face and jumped in the back seat of the vehicle holding the victim there with his body weight,” according to the affidavit.
“Weaver then grabbed the victim by the throat bending her head backwards using the top of the rear seat as a fulcrum,” the affidavit states. “Weaver was pushing on the victim’s throat and the victim stated she could not breathe. The victim estimated this happened for about 10-20 seconds. The victim described that while she was being strangled, there was a gargling noise and it felt like she was going to pass out. After Weaver was done strangling the victim, he punched her in a face a second time.”
When she tried calling the police, he threw her phone out the window, breaking it.
During the past year, Weaver’s time in jail has been split between Albany County and Laramie County, where he also has a pending domestic battery charge.
After his November arrest, Weaver was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.
His bond was revoked in February after he made about 60 calls to the victim from the Laramie County jail in a two-week period.
