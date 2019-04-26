The school board for Albany County School District No. 1 is planning to take another vote later this summer on whether to commit to offering girl’s softball as a high school sport beginning in 2021.
Now that school boards in Cody, Gillette, Green River, Casper and Rock Springs have committed seven high schools to offer the sport, Wyoming just needs one more high school to commit before the Wyoming High School Activities Association agrees to sanction the sport.
On Tuesday, the Casper Star-Tribune reported the WHSAA would “like to know which programs and how many would be competing by their September meeting so that a proposal to adopt softball could clear its necessary first and second readings during the November and February meetings, respectively.”
In February, ACSD No. 1’s first vote to approve softball failed after a 4-4 split among school board members.
By early April, seven Wyoming high schools had committed to the sport, and local softball organizers have told the ACSD No. 1 school board to only expect the pressure they’re receiving to increase.
“There is definitely a spotlight that is now shining here in Laramie,” Laramie Girls Softball board member Nick Hauser told the school board earlier this month. “With that, there will definitely be a certain amount of pressure that will be pushed, not only from within our community, but from outside our community as well.”
Soroptomists International of Laramie sent a letter to the school board this month, urging the district to offer the sport.
“Supporting a softball team for high school girls hits every point of our mission,” the group wrote. “By being part of a team, our girls will learn so much more than how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, how to take direction, and how to be a team player. While all these things are important, there’s also invaluable life lessons from playing sports: It teaches our youth when to take risks, how to accept responsibility for their individual actions, how to become a leader and how to mentor.”
Keith Ungrund, who organizes softball in Cody and has spearheaded much of the statewide effort, told the Laramie Boomerang that Laramie is now the “primary focus” while Cheyenne is “still a realistic prospect.”
While Cheyenne has a robust club softball league for girls, that league hasn’t lobbied their district with the fervor other districts have.
School districts in Lander and Riverton are also planning to poll their students this spring to gauge softball interest, Ungrund said.
There’s also some interest for high school softball in Worland and Ethete.
Heather Anderson, who coordinates club softball in Rock Springs, said Laramie “isn’t our last resort,” but she thinks ACSD No. 1 is the best prospect to approve the sport by WHSAA’s soft deadline of September.
Laramie is simply “further along in the process,” she said. Laramie Girls Softball was one of the first softball groups in the state to begin working on the WHSAA-sanctioning effort.
Of that original group, Laramie is the last city to not have its school board sign off on offering the sport, Anderson said.
“We were hoping we would’ve been done by now,” Anderson said.
After the school board took its 4-4 vote, Superintendent Jubal Yennie asked Laramie Girls Softball to form a committee to address logistical issues, like field access.
Marty McKinney, president of Laramie Girls Softball, told the school board April 10 the committee has now been formed and includes representatives from the city of Laramie, ACSD No. 1 and Laramie Girls Softball.
When the school board first voted on the issue, board members who voted against the proposal cited budget concerns.
Tamara Bretting, a Laramie High School chemistry teacher, told the board this month she worries offering softball would only detract from more pressing funding needs.
“I am in no way against girl’s sports or adding more sports at our school, however, it is financially irresponsible for the district to add softball in its current state. It would move us 10 percent further away from our financial goals, including a (pay increase) that is promised to faculty and staff by the salary schedules — which we haven’t received for multiple years in the last five,” she told the board April 10. “When our economy has recovered, and we have plenty of funds to add a sport, please, add softball, but not now. Spending tens of thousands of dollars on a new sport for a limited, 24-girl roster in our current budget state would send a bad message. It would send a message to our state Legislature that we don’t mind them making cuts, we’re adding sports anyways. It would also send a message to the employees in the district that the promises made in the salary schedule weren’t made with the intention of following through on them. … It doesn’t make us heartless or inconsiderate of Title IX, we are simply looking at a broader picture.”
In recent months, softball advocates like Ungrund and Anderson have been sending ACSD No. 1 board members emails, arguing that the school district is out of compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which requires schools to offer equitable athletic opportunities for boys and girls.
Determining Title IX compliance is no simple affair. The Office for Civil Rights first created a “three-pronged test” in 1979 for courts to use to decided whether a school is in compliance.
The OCR’s guidance has been intermittently revised in recent decades.
To pass the test, a school currently must show one of three things:
n The ratio of male to female students is roughly proportional to the school’s enrollment.
n The school has a continuing practice of expanding athletic opportunities for female students.
n If the opportunities are not substantially proportionate, the school is nonetheless meeting the female athletes’ interests.
The most basic way for a school to pass the test is to meet the proportionality benchmark.
“Our legal counsel contends that there is a sound argument that the LHS athletic program satisfies the substantial proportionality test is in compliance with Title IX, thereby negating the need for further inquiry into the other two prongs,” Yennie said in a Sept. 7 letter to the school board.
The last three years worth of data found a 2.4 percent discrepancy between the percentage of female attending LHS and those participating in sports.
In 1999, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals found that a school whose ratio of male-to-female athletes was within 3 percent of the enrollment ratio was in compliance with the first prong of the OCR test.
However, the 2nd Circuit ruled in 2012 that Quinnipiac University was not in compliance with Title IX for having a 3.62 percent disparity between athletic participation and enrollment ratios.
Currently, the district participates in all sports sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, which includes 12 sports for boys and 11 sports for girls.
WHSAA sanctioned an equal number of sports for boys and girls until 2010, when support for gymnastics was cut amid dwindling participation statewide.
