Albany County Commissioners finalized an agreement last week with the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to have the county spend $109,311 on the county’s plans for dealing with hazardous materials emergencies.
The county typically receives some grant funding from the state each year regarding hazardous materials planning, but a six-figure grant isn’t the norm.
“The projects are substantially bigger than they have been in the past,” said emergency management coordinator Aimee Binning.
Most of the funding will be spent on the $281,500 study of the subsurface hydrology along Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Emergency responders are hoping it will help them better prepare for potential spills of hazardous chemicals, Binning said.
In October, University of Wyoming researchers used a helicopter to conduct an airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey southeast of Laramie and along the I-80 corridor.
Binning said data analysis has begun on that study and an initial presentation on the results should given around March.
In the past, the county has used the state’s hazardous materials funding for projects like containment booming of the Laramie River, a study of commodities that are trafficked along highways in the county, and hazardous materials drills at Laramie Regional Airport.
This year, the county will also use some of the funding for another haz-mat event at the airport, while the funding will also pay to send members of Albany County’s local emergency planning committee to conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.