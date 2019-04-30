The youth in Albany County have many talents, whether it’s singing, dancing, playing an instrument or even performing a gymnastics routine. The county’s children recently showcased those talents in the Kiwanis Club’s annual Stars of Tomorrow performance.
An opportunity to showcase a “wide variety” of talents, Kiwanis board member Stefanie Milam told the Laramie Boomerang the show tries each year to showcase different skills and engage more of the community.
“It’s a great thing, the kids love it,” Milam said. “We have a lot of performers that have competed every year, and we always have some new ones each year.”
A total of 22 children ages 7-17 performed during the event, Milam said. Performances included two third-graders playing a piano piece together on the same piano and a pair of sisters in fourth and fifth grade who sang a song in costume from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”
Each year, up to five judges name the middle or high school performer with the most points Best in Show. This year’s winner, Laramie High School freshman Jazmyn Aguinaga, said she wasn’t expecting to win, but appreciated the assurance that her years of hard work paid off.
“It was definitely a good experience,” Aguinaga said. “I’ve been doing (Stars of Tomorrow) for two years now, and just to realize that I was able to win — it just made me really happy.”
Aguinaga won with her rendition of “Shallow,” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the 2018 film “A Star is Born.” Although she has seen growth in the three years she’s performed, Aguinaga said it felt good to have the judges recognize her hard work in the competition as well.
The judges decide the winners in each of the age categories — lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school and high school — based on a variety of factors.
“They’re judged on their talent, their technique, their artistry, the selection of the material they’re performing and whether it’s too hard or too simple for their age group, their presentation and stage presence and a general impression of their performance,” Milam said.
The judges also give the winner of the high school division a $1,000 scholarship for college. This year, senior Addie Steinke won the scholarship.
Since the event is so popular, Milam said they start planning as early as October for the spring show.
The winner of the high school division is invited to compete at the Rocky Mountain Kiwanis District Competition on May 11 in Wheatland. Since this year’s first-place winner couldn’t make it, second place winner Clara Cox, a sophomore, will go instead.
