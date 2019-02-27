With some help from the city of Laramie, Star Awards and Promos has acquired a new laser engraver and is using it to not only grow business for themselves, but for businesses throughout the community.
Shantel Anderson, owner of Star Awards and Promos, said while she knew the store could benefit from a new engraver, it was hard to justify the large price tag.
“Most businesses we find — especially small businesses — are faced with the dilemma of buying equipment and expanding your business or hiring people,” Anderson said. “We believe in hiring people; we want to grow and expand.”
After finding out about a grant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Anderson started working with groups like the Laramie Main Street Alliance, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the city to try to apply for the grant. Ultimately, Anderson said the city took on the process of applying for the grant with help from Sarah Reese, city administrator for economic and community initiatives.
One of the grant qualifications, Anderson said, was a job creation or an economic development portion. Anderson said Star Awards and Promos has been working with other businesses to collaborate with the use of the engraver. The relationships being built with other local businesses, she added, has been one of the biggest benefits to acquiring the engraver.
“The big thing has been creating those new partnerships in ways to figure out how we can help each other in business, which is a big belief my husband and I have,” Anderson said. “We’re all in this together, and growing Laramie is what we’re looking for.”
Companies including the Bent and Rusty downtown and Range Leather Company have already collaborated with Anderson to use the engraver, helping them save time and money as well. Anderson said Range Leather has hired another employee and is using the engraver to help save on costs associated with getting the products engraved elsewhere.
“A lot of these places were already sending things out of state, and it’s keeping that money local in the economy as well,” Anderson said.
She added it’s a way to encourage “business creation, keeping money in the economy and finding networking ways with other businesses.”
Not only has it helped other businesses grow, but Star Awards and Promos as well. Anderson said the engraver has allowed them to personalize more items than they could before; she recently engraved her leather shoe.
“We could already do a lot, but this is really expanding what we can do and the markets we can get into,” Anderson said. “You don’t worry about it scratching or things messing up.”
She added the engraver took 10 minutes to complete what was usually a three-hour process.
While the grant covered half of the cost of the engraver, with the remaining half supplied by a loan through the city’s Economic Development Loan Fund. By using the fund, Anderson said she received a lower interest rate, and the store will slowly rent-to-buy the engraver back from the city with loan payments.
