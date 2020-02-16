Staff for the city of Laramie have proposed reviving the city’s Traffic Commission, but with a request that three city employees be added as voting members of the board.
In September, Laramie City Council voted to temporarily suspend the Traffic Commission at the request of staff, who wanted to revise the section of municipal code that outlines the commission’s structure and purpose.
Currently, the Traffic Commission consists of seven community members who are appointed by city council.
During a work session this week, city staff proposed that the Traffic Commission’s membership be increase to nine. Six members would be community members, with one community member required to be a licensed engineer. The five other Laramie residents would be expected to have “demonstrable experience in engineering or planning or interest, knowledge or training in fields closely related to multi-modal transportation.”
Aside from the community representatives, the Traffic Commission would include the city engineer, the city manager and the chief of police.
During Tuesday’s work session, City Attorney Bob Southard presented a draft ordinance to revise the Traffic Commission as well as proposed bylaws for the board — both of which need approval by the city council.
Because there is now one vacancy on the Traffic Commission, the new proposed system would allow all of the six current members to continue.
“We certainly didn’t want to rejigger that or start over in any way,” Southard said.
During the meeting, the Traffic Commission’s incumbent chair, Nancy Sindelar, said she thought it would be inappropriate to have staff be voting members of the board.
“As commissioners, we’re representing the public and not the city staff. We need to have somewhere that the citizens can come to,” Sindelar said. “We really need public input. If we didn’t have public input, we’d have one-way streets downtown and a lot of angry people.”
The proposed overhaul of Traffic Commission came after a battle in 2019 over street parking at the corner of Fourth and Clark streets.
The city replaced the intersection’s traffic signal with a two-way stop and then painted almost 500 feet of adjacent curbs, removing about 10 spots of street parking to improve the intersection’s sight-lines.
That move angered neighboring residents and businesses, leading to an outpouring of complaints made to the Traffic Commission, which voted 5-2 to restore the parking.
When the matter came before city council, staff urged council-members to reject the Traffic Commission’s proposal.
“For ethical and professional reasons, staff cannot support to install a situation within a municipal street right-of-way that will introduce less-than-optimal safety conditions,” City Engineer Eric Jaap said at the time. “Any change to the current design of the intersection cannot be endorsed by the Public Works Engineering Division.”
Ultimately, city council opted for a compromise, and voted to restore some of the parking.
Amid that controversy, city staff recommended that the Traffic Commission’s work needs to be updated to better fit with modern engineering principles.
Staff also said that the Traffic Commission’s work is inefficient, and things that sometimes take the board months to accomplish — like approving new handicap accessible spots — could be completed by city staff in a matter of weeks.
Under the bylaws for the Traffic Commission that city staff are now proposing, the board would be expected to make recommendations based on “established national, state and local standards for traffic management” and “city transportation plans, codes and policies.”
Neither municipal code nor the board’s bylaws detail a process by which the Traffic Commission could review citizens’ complaints.
Under the proposed bylaws, and resident who wants the Traffic Commission to review an issue would be required to put a request in writing to the city engineer, who would have the “sole discretion whether to place any matter on the agenda.”
Alternatively, the Traffic Commission would also have the power to put an issue on its agenda by majority vote.
There are no term limits for members of the traffic board, but staff have proposed that members should not be able to serve more than two consecutive terms, though there would be no limit of how many non-consecutive terms a person could serve.
Sindelar said she didn’t there should be term limits.
“We have several people with institutional knowledge and that’s a very useful thing,” she said.
The last time there were vacancies on the Traffic Commission, there were only three applicants for the three open seats.
Harold Colby, who also sits on the Traffic Commission, conversely said he thought term limits would be good for the board.
“It’s bringing some new people that have some new issues and new areas — things we may not know about,” he said.
The new proposed Traffic Commission structure was crafted by Southard, Jaap, COO Malea Brown, Public Works Director Brooks Webb, and Civil Engineer Eric Milliken.
Webb and Jaap interviewed all sitting members of the Traffic Commission in November to help craft their proposal.
