Lunch was already underway at the Laramie Soup Kitchen just before noon Thursday morning, but the kitchen still buzzed with activity.
Volunteers and staff moved between the pantry, kitchen and dining room trading empty dishes with full ones and gathering armfuls of ingredients. A volunteer stood at the sink washing dishes, while each of the six burners on the new commercial-grade gas stove was in use, as was the flattop.
“We sauté more vegetables than anywhere else in town,” said executive director Ted Cramer.
As diners enjoyed meat loaf and mashed potatoes, head chef Sarah Carroll put the finishing touches on two large metal bowls filled with buffalo chicken dip in preparation for that evening, when the Soup Kitchen would celebrate the completion of a year-long renovation process with a ribbon-cutting.
The Soup Kitchen has operated in the basement of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St., for more than 30 years. The cathedral itself, built in the late 1800s, is one of the oldest buildings in Laramie.
Since early December last year, renovations have been underway to upgrade the facility and make the dining room easier to access for everyone.
“We’re really trying to make it a very welcoming space,” Cramer said.
Main changes include a covered ramp leading to a rebuilt entrance and remodeled bathrooms in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The rebuilt entrance on the north side of the church features a walled walkway, new stairway with a stucco exterior and details to blend with the church’s historic stone walls.
The exterior door to the dining room was lowered by a foot, which allowed for construction of another ramp inside, where the basement floor is another two steps lower. Previously, patrons needing an accessible entrance had to go to a different door of the church and navigate multiple doors and dark hallways.
“The idea of the ramp is to make sure that every single person, no matter what their situation is, can enter in that same door,” Cramer said.
Inside, the bathrooms were rebuilt from scratch and are now ADA compliant.
“The bathrooms were in an unbelievable state of disrepair,” he said.
The bathroom project included new floors, heating, lights, fans and automated fixtures. During the construction process, contractors discovered and left exposed a couple original brick archways. Changing tables in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms are coming soon.
In addition to the new stove, kitchen upgrades include a hand-washing sink, wall paneling, fire suppression system, and new counters and shelves.
Carroll said the kitchen upgrades allow her to expand the daily menu because she can prepare food more quickly.
“The new stove is amazing,” she said.
In the dining room, in between bites of meatloaf and mashed potatoes, Leslie Houston praised the renovations.
“It’s improved drastically, and it’s very important,” she said.
Another diner, Jennie Shelton, cradled a cup of coffee as she remembered the long construction process. But, she said, quality work takes time.
“It’s good to have the ramp,” she said.
Cramer said the $227,000 project was undertaken through a partnership between the Soup Kitchen and St. Matthews, and a “good portion” of the funding came from the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming. He added that most of the funding came from new sources so as not to divert money from other agencies in Laramie that also rely on donations.
“Instead of asking the community to support this project in addition to all the other ways they already support nonprofits in Laramie, the idea was to go elsewhere and get new money,” he said.
The project also benefitted from the generosity of local businesses that donated services and equipment, including portable toilets, electrical work and design work. Cramer is still looking for money to complete the project, but said the first goal of the Soup Kitchen’s fundraising is to cover its operating costs.
The kitchen never stopped operating during the construction process, though daily traffic decreased. Now that the upgraded facility is operational, the number of diners is climbing past last year’s average of 81 people a day.
Cramer said everyone in the Laramie community is welcome to stop by for a meal, or just to have a conversation and check out the operation. The Soup Kitchen has more than enough food for everyone, and it even has a network of non-profits with which it share its own surplus.
“We have plenty of food,” he said. “And we have excellent cooks.”
