The landfill will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 27 with limited hours from 9 am — 1:30 pm.
Trash and recycling collections that normally occur on Thursday, Nov. 26 will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Trash and recycling collections will occur as normal on Friday, Nov. 27.
For additional information contact the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279, visit
www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or download the “Laramie Waste & Recycling” app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.