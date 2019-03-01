Laramie residents with plans to travel this weekend might want to reconsider because winter weather is on its way.
With snow expected to start today and frigid temperatures to close out the weekend, travel or outdoor recreation may be difficult and dangerous.
Bill Mokry, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said Laramie and other parts of southeastern Wyoming are looking at “a little bit of a snow-cold combo punch” this weekend. He said it will start out with snow beginning tonight and lingering throughout Saturday, followed by frigid temperatures and windchills between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees Sunday into Monday.
While the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Range will see up to 2 feet of snow, Laramie is expecting 6-8 inches. With the light-weight, dry snow and the moderate winds expected, Mokry said travelers should be cautious.
“I think we’re definitely going to see the potential for some snow-covered roadways,” Mokry said. “[We] could have some heavier, localized banding that could make it difficult for some folks or even for our partners at the [Department of Transportation] to ensure that they can keep their crews safe as they try to treat it.”
With the potential for visibility to be reduced to under a quarter of a mile, Mokry added the NWS office in Cheyenne may issue separate snow squall warnings for areas particularly impacted by the storm.
“It’s very easy for this kind of wind, and even a fairly light wind, to kick up the snowflakes and to get blowing snow onto the roadways, with some periods of reduced visibility,” Mokry said. “Especially for folks doing that Arlington to Elk Mountain stretch … wind coming across the topography could have a little bit of localized heavier effect.”
Mokry added the NWS works with the Wyoming and Nebraska Departments of Transportation to try to encourage motorists to be safe with the simple adage, “Give space, give time and slow down” if they must travel in winter weather conditions.
“I think we’ve seen quite a number of accidents and closures along Interstate 80 and other local areas,” Mokry said. “A lot of those are avoidable if we can just give the space, give time and slow down for folks.”
The NWS in Cheyenne posts frequent weather updates on its website, www.weather.gov/cys, its Facebook page and its Twitter feed.
