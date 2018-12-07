Laramie police cited Pizza Hut, Coppers Corner, Applebees, Hilton Garden Inn, Niko Sushi and Steak and O’Dwyers for selling alcohol to minors on Wednesday.
All of the citations were issued between 6 p.m. and midnight.
The Laramie Police Department conducted compliance checks twice a year on all 61 alcohol licensees in the city.
Steve Morgan of the LPD said more businesses pass the compliance checks than fail them. When a compliance check is failed, both the business and the person serving alcohol are cited.
The operation is grant funded with money through the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police and Morgan noted the practice is “regularly a topic of debate among community groups.”
When a business is checked, Morgan said a “college-aged” volunteer attempts to order a drink using their actual ID showing they’re not of legal age.
“It’s a real proper ID,” Morgan said. “We’re not sending them in with the ID of a 60-year-old man.”
If the volunteer receives a drink, the business is cited.
