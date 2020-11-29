Yesterday was national Shop Small Saturday, and in downtown Laramie, that’s exactly what people did, much to the delight of the merchants, such as Billie Eckhardt, of Bent & Rusty.
“When I opened the doors at 10 o’clock, I thought there were maybe five people waiting to get in,” she said. She was wrong. “There was a line down the block. It just humbled me.”
Outside the store sat a pickup truck with Colorado license plates. Atop the truck was a freshly cut 20-foot pine tree.
“Yes, we cut it ourselves,” said Debbie Harwood. “We got it near the North Fork Campground.”
For Harwood and her husband, Phil, it’s a family tradition.
“We’ve been doing this, maybe, 30 years,” said Phil. He added that although their children are all grown and on their own, they still look forward to this.
The Harwoods live in Boulder, Colorado, but even though the sun was beginning to set, they still weren’t finished shopping.
“Last year I found things in Laramie I couldn’t find anywhere else,” Phil said. One of the things he was looking for was an antique binocular. He was just about to give up searching and contemplated making his own when he came across two pair. One of them wasn’t any good, but the other was perfect. “I think I spent $22 in all. It was amazing.”
Also on the prowl were the Costers: Kyle and Bailey, and their daughters, two-year-old Vera, and 10-day-old Lettie. The Costers own Range Leather, which has a scheduled late March opening.
“I was hoping to have it open for today, but next year,” said Kyle. Meantime, he and the family had a particular destination in mind.
“The Sugar Mouse,” said Vera before she buried her face in her mother’s shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.