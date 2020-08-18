The most widely desired spot in the Wyoming Legislature was whittled down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primary with Democrat Trey Sherwood and Republican Matthew Burkhart securing their parties’ nominations.
No other state legislative district had as many candidates.
Burkhart came out on top of a crowded field of five Republicans vying for the seat. With 355 votes and 24.3% Burkhart edged out runner up Katrina Cox with 253 votes, 24.1% of the total. Gustave Anderson came in with 160 votes, followed by Christopher Culross with 146 and Joel Defebaugh with 144.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales told the Boomerang Tuesday night her office would wait for instructions from the Secretary of State on Wednesday as to whether there will be a recount. Wyoming statute calls for a recount in any race decided by less than 1%.
Burkhart said he looked forward to seeing the results of the tight race certified.
“I am encouraged by the interest in this year’s race and I ask my fellow Republican candidates to join with me to work for a win in November,” Burkhart said. “I will wholeheartedly work to represent Albany County and City of Laramie residents.”
Cox said Tuesday night she would wait to concede.
“I don’t want to sing anything until the hammer hits the mallet,” she said. “I’m hoping there will be a hand count.”
Sherwood toppled her primary opponent in Alexander Simon 559-125, taking in 77% of the vote.
“I’m so very fortunate and appreciative of the support the community has shown me,” Sherwood said. “I’m ready to work my butt off for the community.”
Simon did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.
The seat is now held by former businessman Dan Furphy, the only Republican legislator from Albany County who’s seeking re-election to the statehouse; he won Tuesday’s primary over challenger Craig Malmstrom in seeking to take the Senate seat being vacated by Glenn Moniz.
House District 14 is a long-held GOP stronghold, previously occupied by Speaker Kermit Brown.
Albany County is certainly one of Wyoming’s only purple counties, but it will still be a challenge for the Democratic nominee to steal the HD 14 seat from Republicans. Since 2010, only Democrat Lorraine Saulino-Klein has come within striking distance of flipping the seat, coming up just 86 votes shy of Furphy in 2018.
Sherwood said she’s confident she’ll be able to bring in voters from both sides of the aisle to support her in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I’ve never let party affiliation stop me from bringing people together and collaborating,” she said. “It’s more important for me to work hard and listen and to see voters as our neighbors and do right by people.”
Tuesday’s race was a competition of newcomers as none of the candidates have previously served in political office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.