Four finalists to be the next Albany County Sheriff met Wednesday night at a public forum to discuss how they would manage the office.
The forum was streamed on Facebook and is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/albanycountydemocrats. The county party is scheduled to name three finalists for the position this weekend to submit to the Albany County Board of Commissioners, which will select a replacement from among those three candidates within the following five days.
Aaron Appelhans, Baend Buus, Greg Hunter and William Yates participated in the forum. Finalist Alexander Simon was not present.
Aaron Appelhans
Appelhans is a patrol sergeant with the University of Wyoming Police Department, where he has 10 years of experience in law enforcement. He said he wants to enhance the good work already happening in the sheriff’s office, but with a renewed focus on transparency, diversity and crisis intervention.
“I’ve always found a way to serve this community,” he said. “This position would allow me to continue to serve, but in a much larger role.”
Appelhans said the office performs its day-to-day operations well with dedicated and qualified deputies. He would focus on providing additional training to address issues in the community.
“I would provide clear, professional leadership moving forward so they can focus on those problems with the resources they need,” he said.
He said the office should never hire someone with a history that includes excessive use of force.
“It’s something you can’t do,” he said. “It affects all of law enforcement. A lot of agencies continue to do that, and it just creates problems.”
One way to increase the transparency and accountability of the office is to solicit input from a variety of community groups, especially outside law enforcement, while also communicating what the office itself is doing.
“We need to be making sure we’re communicating that in a variety of different ways so we can get as far a reach as we can,” Appelhans said.
He described himself as someone guided by principles of honesty, integrity, equality and work ethic.
“That’s something I use every day in my job, and with everybody I interact with,” he said.
Baend Buus
Buus is an assistant district attorney for the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, a position he has served in for about a year following time in private practice. He said the sheriff office’s most critical leadership needs are in human resources and personnel.
“I really think that’s what’s necessary at this time in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Buus said most people in the office are doing their jobs well and care about the county. At the same time, he said, a failure of leadership, especially when it comes to personnel, has led to a lack of trust.
“One of the weaknesses right now is there are some personnel issues in the department,” he said.
He praised the office for its work during the Mullen Fire and its role in disseminating timely information. That kind communication should continue at other times, as should community involvement.
“The trust comes from being involved in (the community) and not just being an outside observer,” he said.
He would work to fix morale by supporting deputies doing their jobs well, as well as hiring from the right pool of candidates.
“If the relationships are so incestuous that you’re hiring people who have been fired elsewhere, you have serious problems,” he said.
Buus said he believes in hard work, truth and honesty, and he prides himself on being a good listener.
“Good listeners are good leaders,” he said.
Greg Hunter
Greg Hunter is a geologist by trade who also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. He said a career in the environmental world has given him an excellent ability to read, evaluate and understand the law.
“I’ve always excelled at doing these things,” he said. “My environmental background does the same things as law enforcement.”
Hunter said he would work to increase transparency and accountability by building relationships with other entities, including with the Wyoming Legislature, and address tough issues.
“I can understand why you don’t want to tell anything,” he said. “It keeps heat off you.”
Running an office is much like running a football team, he said, in that everyone should have a different role, and the stars should have opportunities to shine.
“My goal is to give people a platform to do better,” he said. “And then get rid of those that aren’t doing the job, and I’ve done that as well.”
If the office can’t find the right candidates in its application pool, it should consider developing them on its own.
“You may have to grow them inside your department by hiring them in other roles and allowing them to expand, if they want to be in law enforcement,” he said.
Hunter said he’s guided by a strong sense of integrity in how he does his job, how he interacts with people and how he leads people.
“It’s about listening to people and trying to slot them into the places they need to be, and then giving them the freedom to do their job well,” he said.
William Yates
William Yates is an 18-year veteran of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office who said he’s the candidate best situated to fill the position of sheriff for the next two years. He understands the office and the changes that need to be made.
“Mental health in our community has too long been a back-burner issue and is worthy of front-line attention,” he said.
Yates praised the office’s current employees and said the office could be improved with strong leadership and a renewed focus on community relationships.
“There is a need to improve our community relations by establishing open lines of communication and allowing voices to be heard,” he said.
Yates said both transparency and accountability would also be improved by more communication.
“That’s one of the biggest things that’s not being done right now,” he said. “Those conversations have to happen.”
All community groups and people have the same Constitutional rights, he said, and the job of the sheriff’s office is to protect them and maintain the peace.
“My response to the presence of extremist groups in Albany County is going to be the same as any other group,” he said. “They have the right to peacefully assemble. The moment it’s not peaceful you have to take action.”
Yates described himself as a “servant leader” who provides an example for others to follow.
“This is a dangerous profession at times,” he said. “You’re called upon to do scary things. It takes courage. Those people will follow if you lead with a servant-leader style.”
