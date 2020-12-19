Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said he had a long conversation with Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, after Western called to apologize to Appelhans for an offensive Twitter post he made earlier this week.
Appelhans said he was disappointed with Western’s post referencing an African American character in the 1974 Mel Brooks movie “Blazing Saddles.”
“It was something I was hoping that I didn’t have to deal with during my time here as sheriff,” he said.
According to news reports, Western said he intended the tweet as a reference to the film and did not mean to offend. In response to criticism, he deleted the tweet and later issued an apology.
“What I did was insensitive, and, while unintended, I recognize that it was wrong. I hope he accepts my apology,” Western said via Twitter.
Appelhans said he and Western had a lengthy conversation on Wednesday, during which they discussed one’s responsibilities as an elected official and expectations moving forward.
“I framed that conversation to be constructive and positive,” he said.
As an elected official, he said, a person represents not only their own voters but everyone in their jurisdiction and even everyone across the state.
“You’ve got to make sure that everything that you’re doing — you’re doing to the best of your abilities and that you’re representing the people,” Appelhans said.
Appelhans said apologizing for one’s mistakes is the first step, but the process doesn’t stop there.
“Making sure that you not just acknowledge when you did something wrong, but you work hard not only to correct your mistake but to be better moving forward — that was also a big part of our conversation,” he said.
Appelhans said it’s important to talk about offensive speech because people may not realize their conduct or their words have a negative effect on others.
“If we’re going to progress forward not only as a city or a county but as a state, we’ve got to do that together, and we’ve got to have everybody,” he said. “That’s why that conversation is important. It really does take all of us to work together and come up with solutions.”
On Thursday, the Albany County Democratic Party issued a statement supporting Appelhans and condemning Western’s post. Party chair Carrie Murthy urged the community to support Appelhans as he steps into his new position.
“It is imperative that we all have conversations that are aimed at education, change and healing,” she said. “Apologies are only the beginning of this process, and without a commitment to change, we risk continuing the current patterns that have placed people of color in disadvantaged statuses.”
Appelhans was appointed sheriff by the Albany County Board of Commissioners and sworn in last Friday. Prior to his current position, he spent 10 years with the University of Wyoming Police Department, most recently as a patrol sergeant.
He said his first week on the job has been very busy.
“We’re getting there, and we’ll make it happen and then start to move forward with things,” he said.
