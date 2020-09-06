WALK WITH A DOC will be at Washington Park on Sept. 6th at 1:30 pm. Pharmacy candidates Meghan O’Brien and Valentin Vondendoren will be discussing mindfulness during COVID-19. Please wear your mask and come ready to walk, for more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org

