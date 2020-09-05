SATURDAY
The Laramie Rifle Range is open to the public for sight-in season weekends starting September 5th and ending October 18th.The range will be open from 10:00 AM4:00 PM on Saturdays and 10:00 AM2:00 PM on Sundays. $10 per person per day for non-members. Please bring ear and eye protection. LRRC does not sell ammo or firearms nor rent firearms. Targets are available for purchase. Visit us online at: www.laramieriflerange.org
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be at Washington Park on Sept. 6th at 1:30 pm. Pharmacy candidates Meghan O’Brien and Valentin Vondendoren will be discussing mindfulness during COVID-19. Please wear your mask and come ready to walk, for more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org
